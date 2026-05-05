Over 100 stores open at new Prince Buthelezi Mall in Empangeni

The official opening of Prince Buthelezi Mall marks a significant milestone for retail development in northern KwaZulu-Natal, introducing a 37,000m2 shopping destination designed to serve both immediate consumer demand and long-term regional growth.

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Developed by Moolman Group in partnership with Twin City and Melta Capital, the centre launched with more than 100 stores and represents one of the most impactful retail investments in the region in recent years.

Establishing a new retail hub

Strategically located in Empangeni, with close proximity to Richards Bay, the mall addresses a long-standing gap in accessible, full-service retail within the area. Historically, local consumers have travelled to neighbouring nodes for shopping, highlighting the demand for a conveniently located retail destination closer to home.

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Positioned near the R102 and the N2, the development is supported by significant infrastructure upgrades, including the expansion of the R102 into a four-lane route. More than R100m has been invested into surrounding municipal infrastructure, enhancing accessibility while strengthening the broader economic case for the region.

Pieter Lombaard, CEO of the Moolman Group, emphasises the importance of this investment: “Access and infrastructure were central to the project’s success. The upgrades not only support convenient access to the mall, but also unlock future growth across the broader area.”

Retail-led growth and economic impact

With over 100 retailers now trading, Prince Buthelezi Mall introduces a diversified tenant mix aimed at meeting a wide spectrum of consumer needs — from grocery and fashion to services and lifestyle offerings. The centre is expected to significantly reduce retail leakage from the area while boosting local economic participation.

The scale of the development has already translated into tangible economic benefits, with more than 1,200 jobs created through the project. Beyond direct employment, the mall is expected to stimulate further activity across logistics, manufacturing and service sectors.

“A development of this scale creates real opportunity,” says Lombaard. “It not only improves access to retail, but also enhances quality of life for the surrounding community.”

A collaborative benchmark for retail development

The project reflects a strong multi-stakeholder partnership, combining development expertise, financial backing and municipal support.

Ryno De Leeuw, CEO of Twin City, notes, “Prince Buthelezi Mall is proof of what the right collaboration can achieve. Together with our partners, we’ve created a benchmark for retail development and a catalyst for long-term economic growth in this community.”

Sihle Ndlovu, executive chairman of Melta Capital, highlights the broader significance of the project, “This is more than a retail development. It is a legacy project that reflects both the needs and the potential of this region. From the outset, it was clear that this community was ready for a world-class retail experience.”

Design rooted in place and sustainability

Architecturally, the mall reflects its KwaZulu-Natal surroundings, with design elements inspired by the region’s rolling hills and sugarcane fields. Sculpted entrances, vertical green slats and strategically placed skylights contribute to both aesthetic integration and environmental efficiency.

These features not only enhance the visual identity of the centre but also support energy efficiency by reducing heat gain and maximising natural light — an increasingly important consideration in large-scale retail developments.

A catalyst for future investment

As the first retail development of this scale in the area in several years, Prince Buthelezi Mall is positioned as a catalyst for further investment within the Empangeni node. Its combination of scale, accessibility and tenant diversity establishes a strong foundation for sustained economic growth.

For the Moolman Group, whose portfolio spans 92 properties and over 1.28 million square metres of gross lettable area, the project represents a significant milestone in delivering complex, high-impact developments.

Steph Beyers, director of developments at the Moolman Group, reflects, “What makes this project special is what it represents — a shared vision brought to life through alignment and commitment. There is a strong sense of pride in what has been created here.”

With strong footfall recorded during its opening weekend and a clear role within the regional retail ecosystem, Prince Buthelezi Mall demonstrates how strategic retail development, when combined with infrastructure investment and collaborative partnerships, can unlock both commercial opportunity and long-term community impact.