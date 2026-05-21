UP breaks ground on major solar PV project at Persequor Park

A branded ceremonial spade used during the sod-turning event symbolises the start of construction on the University of Pretoria’s 21.4-hectare solar PV project at Persequor Park.

At a time when South African universities face electricity instability and rising energy costs, the project positions UP among a growing group of institutions taking more direct responsibility for energy security. The development is anchored in a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), securing long-term access to renewable electricity while reducing reliance on external supply.

The facility will be built on a 21.4-hectare site and will comprise more than 20,000 solar panels. Once operational, it is expected to generate approximately 22 225 MWh of electricity annually, offsetting more than 21 million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions each year. That is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity use of around 3,700 South African households, underscoring both the scale and environmental significance of the installation. Beyond the technical figures, the project reflects a broader shift in how institutions are beginning to think about infrastructure, with universities increasingly investing in their own generation capacity to secure operational continuity.

Prof Petersen signs the first solar panel, known as the ‘Golden Table’ tradition

AttSolar, a consortium comprising the Atterbury Group, Fledge Capital, and MPower from the Moolman Group, is responsible for the development and long-term operation of the facility. The partnership brings together privatesector expertise in infrastructure delivery, financing, and engineering, enabling a project of this scale to move from planning into execution within a structured delivery framework. It also reflects a growing model of collaboration between higher education institutions and private developers in accelerating renewable energy deployment.

The sod-turning ceremony brought together representatives from UP, AttSolar, project consultants, contractors, and key stakeholders, formally marking the transition from planning to construction. The event signalled coordinated alignment across academic, technical, and commercial partners around a shared implementation timeline.

Solar panels being installed at Persequor Park

A key moment was the signing of the first solar panel, known as the ‘Golden Table’ tradition. This symbolic gesture serves as both an activation milestone and a permanent record of the collaboration between institutions and individuals involved in delivering the project. It reflects the collective effort behind the initiative, spanning academic leadership, technical expertise, and infrastructure partners.

UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Francis Petersen described the project as a major milestone in the institution’s long-term approach to sustainability and resilience. “This marked a giant step forward in UP’s commitment to a sustainable, resilient, energy secure future,” Prof Petersen said.

He added that the facility would significantly reduce the University’s environmental footprint while strengthening its ability to maintain operational continuity in the face of ongoing national energy challenges. The project aligns with UP’s broader approach of integrating sustainability directly into core infrastructure planning rather than treating it as a supplementary objective.

JZ Moolman, Konrad Fleischhauer, Louis van der Watt, Prof Francis Petersen, Sandile Mthiyane, Prof Sunil Maharaj

Atterbury group chief executive officer Louis van der Watt emphasised the importance of collaboration in enabling infrastructure delivery at scale. “This project is a powerful example of how universities and the private sector can work together to deliver shared value and shape the future, bringing together expertise, resources, and purpose to create meaningful impact,” he said.

Van der Watt also noted that such partnerships generate long-term benefits beyond construction, including improved infrastructure resilience, reduced emissions, and strengthened institutional capacity for future sustainability initiatives.

Construction of the solar PV facility is scheduled to continue throughout this year, with full commissioning planned for December 2026. Once completed, the project will significantly expand UP’s renewable energy portfolio and reinforce its position as a leading institution in sustainable infrastructure development within the higher education sector.

More broadly, the initiative reflects a practical shift in how universities respond to the energy transition – not as a future aspiration but as an operational reality being built on campus today.



