Calling SA’s creators: 2026 Content Creator Awards now open

Entries for the 4th annual Content Creator Awards are now open, calling on South Africa’s top digital voices to showcase their work and be recognised for their influence, creativity and impact.

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Celebrating the creators who shape culture

The Content Creator Awards is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to growing and professionalising South Africa’s creator economy.

With the exception of one agency category, entries are completely free, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate.

“Today’s content creators are entrepreneurs, storytellers and cultural drivers building brands and influencing industries,” says Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of the Awards and One-eyed Jack, the agency that produces them.

“The Content Creator Awards are designed not only to recognise that impact, but to create meaningful opportunities for creators to grow sustainably. Through workshops, mentorship, networking and industry recognition, we aim to unlock visibility, credibility and long-term growth for the creator community.”

Each winner will receive R10,000 worth of prizes, with some categories offering a R20,000 cash prize.

Phase one categories

The phase one categories include:

Cars.co.za Automotive Content Award — In partnership with Cars.co.za, this award celebrates authentic South African car stories, from everyday moments to meaningful insights that help the viewer decide, dream and drive.



— In partnership with Cars.co.za, this award celebrates authentic South African car stories, from everyday moments to meaningful insights that help the viewer decide, dream and drive. Emerging Creator Award — celebrating fresh voices producing original content from January 2023 onwards.



— celebrating fresh voices producing original content from January 2023 onwards. Award — recognising creators shaping trends and influencing culture across digital platforms.



— recognising creators shaping trends and influencing culture across digital platforms. Impact Creator Award — honouring creators using their platforms to inspire awareness, advocacy and meaningful change.



— honouring creators using their platforms to inspire awareness, advocacy and meaningful change. Expert Voices Award — celebrating creators sharing knowledge across finance, wellness, technology, science and more.



— celebrating creators sharing knowledge across finance, wellness, technology, science and more. Thumb-Stopping Award — for content so compelling audiences had to stop scrolling.



— for content so compelling audiences had to stop scrolling. Style Icon Award — recognising creators whose visual creativity and personal brand inspire culture.



— recognising creators whose visual creativity and personal brand inspire culture. Dance Award — celebrating creators bringing movement, energy and joy to our feeds.



— celebrating creators bringing movement, energy and joy to our feeds. Best Creator x Brand Collaboration Award — recognising standout collaborations between creators and brands.



— recognising standout collaborations between creators and brands. Excellence in Branded Content Award – celebrating agency and brand work that delivered outstanding creative and commercial impact.



– celebrating agency and brand work that delivered outstanding creative and commercial impact. Wildcard Award — for creators producing work that defies convention.



— for creators producing work that defies convention. Best Online Series Award — honouring exceptional original online storytelling.



— honouring exceptional original online storytelling. Creator of the Year— the pinnacle award recognising the most outstanding year in content creation.

Five exciting new categories will be announced in the coming weeks, in partnership with the awards’ newest sponsors.

A growing focus on creator entrepreneurship

This year’s entry process places emphasis on professional impact, collaborations and client testimonials, reflecting the evolution of the creator economy.

The awards support the South African Content Creator Charter, encouraging all entrants to align with recognised industry standards for responsible digital publishing, including guidelines from the IAB and the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

Key dates:

Entries open: 14 May 2026



Entries close: Sunday, 28 June 2026



Workshops and industry sessions: July 2026



Awards ceremony: October 2026

How to enter