Berlinale EFM names South Africa 2027 country in focus

South Africa has been named the “Country in Focus” for the upcoming edition of the Berlinale European Film Market (EFM), placing the country’s film industry in the spotlight at one of the world’s leading cinema markets.

South Africa will be the country in focus, pictured is stakeholders at the signing of the agreement. Source: Supplied.

International acclaim

As one of Africa’s most globally integrated and diversified economies, South Africa is home to a dynamic and internationally connected film industry that combines creative excellence, strong production capabilities and growing global market relevance. With internationally acclaimed filmmakers, diverse storytelling traditions, world-class crews and competitive production infrastructure, the country has established itself as a key partner for the international film and media industry.

South African cinema has long been part of the Berlinale’s history. Over the past decades, South African filmmakers and productions have regularly been represented across the festival and market programmes, reflecting the country’s creative diversity and international resonance. In 2005, U-Carmen eKhayelitsha by Mark Dornford-May became the first South African film to win the Berlinale’s Golden Bear, marking a milestone in the festival’s relationship with the country’s cinema.

“South Africa’s designation as the European Film Market’s ‘Country in Focus’ for 2027 reflects both its longstanding relationship with the Berlinale and the extraordinary vitality of its film industry. South African cinema brings together powerful storytelling, remarkable creative voices and a strong international outlook. We are excited to shine a spotlight on a film culture that continues to shape global conversations and to create new opportunities for collaboration between South African and international partners at the EFM”, says festival director Tricia Tuttle.

South Africa continues to attract international productions through its exceptional combination of creative talent, experienced crews, advanced production services and highly varied locations — from cosmopolitan cities and dramatic coastlines to arid landscapes, mountains and wildlife reserves. Combined with favourable weather conditions, efficient logistics, sophisticated financial and technical infrastructure and other attractive enticements, the country has become one of the world’s most sought-after filming destinations.

“The European Film Market’s focus on South Africa highlights a dynamic, globally competitive film industry that offers diverse storytelling, strong co-production opportunities and a strategic gateway for international partners seeking to engage with African markets”, says Tanja Meissner, director Berlinale Pro. “At the EFM, cultural visibility meets concrete market potential. The programme will connect South African talent, projects and companies with international buyers, financiers, producers and platforms, while also opening new pathways for long-term collaboration.”

Rich cultural heritage

Beyond its strength as a production hub, South Africa’s cinema is internationally recognised for its compelling and multifaceted storytelling. Drawing from the country’s rich cultural heritage, complex history and contemporary social realities, South African filmmakers continue to bring bold and distinctive perspectives to global audiences and festival screens alike.

“This is more than recognition, it is an invitation. South Africa brings to the European Film Market an exceptional combination of creative talent, production capability and stories drawn from one of the world's most compelling cultural landscapes. We are open for collaboration, co-production and investment and we are confident that those who engage with our industry at the Berlinale will leave with a deeper appreciation of what South Africa offers as a creative and commercial partner. From U-Carmen eKhayelitsha to The Heart Is a Muscle, the world is experiencing authentic South African storytelling in all its layers. Our commitment as government is to ensure that the working relations and co-productions foster growth for all involved. Furthermore, addressing the challenges that have affected our filmmakers’ ability to produce at scale is being addressed”, says Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mckenzie.

“This moment is a great testament to the growth of the South African film industry. This opportunity reflects many years of effort by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) team and we are thrilled to elevate the deserving South African filmmakers. It comes at such an opportune time where storytelling through film is being tested by socio-economic challenges that need to be told in ways that balance truth and hope. This European Film Market of the Berlinale will give our filmmakers the platform to showcase the diversity of our nation and connect our stories to those of the global community. The NFVF will continue to ensure that South African filmmakers who produce films which resonate globally, have access to platforms such as the Berlinale”, adds Onke Dumeko, acting CEO of the NFVF.

Since 2017, the EFM’s “Country in Focus” initiative has spotlighted significant film regions around the world, offering in-depth insights into their creative industries while fostering international exchange and collaboration. Following previous showcases dedicated to countries and regions including Mexico, Canada, Norway, Chile, the Baltic States, Italy, Spain and Morocco, the 2027 edition will place South Africa’s vibrant film landscape at the heart of the market. The programme aims to create new opportunities for dialogue and cooperation between South African and international producers, distributors, investors, broadcasters, streamers and filmmakers across all genres and formats — from arthouse cinema and documentaries to commercial productions, series, animation and emerging media.

The European Film Market will take place from 10 to 16 February 2027, as part of the 77th Berlin International Film Festival.