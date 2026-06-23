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    Advertising veteran Dr Peter Vundla backs new Drum Magazine movie

    Advertising legend Dr Peter Vundla is the executive producer of new film Dear Sis Dolly which comes out in theatres in July.
    23 Jun 2026
    23 Jun 2026
    Sthandiwe Kgoroge plays editor in chief of the publication. Source: Supplied
    Sthandiwe Kgoroge plays editor in chief of the publication. Source: Supplied

    Cultural legacy

    Directed by filmmaker Twiggy Matiwana and written by Makganwana Mokgalong, Dear Sis Dollycelebrates the cultural legacy of Drum Magazine's iconic agony aunt column — brought to life by a remarkable ensemble cast of South African screen royalty led by award winning actress Didintle Khunou, with an ensemble that includes S’thandiwe Kgoroge who plays Drum Magazine’s editor in chief, bestie Dineo Langa, chief rival Natasha Thahane, nerdish IT guy Brighton Ngoma and the legendary Jerry Mofokeng-Makhetha and Abigail Kubeka amongst others.

    The film is produced by Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Moroba Nkawe and Joel Chikapa Phiri of Known Associates Entertainment.

    Distinctly South African

    Said Vundla: “Dear Sis Dolly is exactly the kind of story I want to be part of — warm, distinctly South African, and deeply human. Making my feature film debut as executive producer on a project that celebrates our culture, our resilience and our extraordinary capacity for joy fills me with great pride. I am honoured to stand alongside this remarkable team.”

    Said Matiwana: “Growing up in South Africa, Drum Magazine wasn’t just a publication on a coffee table; it was a mirror, a cultural compass, and a lifeline. As I recall, my aunt had a large collection of Drum Magazines that filled the entire display cupboard. I’d hide myself behind the couch, reading the stories, I’d be crying, laughing and dreaming, immersed in the world of Drum Magazine. At the very heart of that legacy was Sis Dolly — the ultimate agony aunt to the nation. She was the keeper of our deepest secrets, answering our collective cries for help with a legendary mix of fierce empathy and no-nonsense tough love.”

    Read more: media, Peter Vundla, Drum magazine
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