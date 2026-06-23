Large-scale gala dinner design: Glass tables – one of the most powerful event styling choices

In large-scale corporate event design, the choice of furniture can completely change the way a venue feels.

A table is never just a table. It affects the layout, the atmosphere, the lighting, the photography, the guest experience and the overall impression of the event.

This is especially true when working with glass tables.

At SA Event Decor, glass tables have always been one of our strongest design features for gala dinners, awards evenings, year-end functions, conferences and corporate celebrations. They create a clean, elegant and high-end look, while still allowing the overall room design to feel open and spacious.

One of the best examples of this can be seen in a large gala dinner setup at the Sandton Convention Centre Pavilion, where the venue was transformed for 1,500 guests using a combination of round, square and rectangular glass dining tables.

The impact came from more than just the scale.

By combining different glass table shapes, the layout avoided the flat, repetitive feeling that can sometimes happen in very large venues. Round tables softened the space, square tables created structure, and rectangular tables added a strong designer element to the overall floor plan.

Together, they created movement, balance and visual interest across the Pavilion.

Glass tables also work exceptionally well with lighting. They reflect candlelight, stage lighting and illuminated centrepieces, helping to create depth throughout the venue. When combined with clear chairs, draping, table styling and dramatic lighting, the entire space feels more refined and visually connected.

For corporate clients, this matters.

Large events need to impress guests, but they also need to function properly. Guest flow, service access, sightlines, comfort and table spacing all play an important role in the success of the evening.

This is where experience becomes important. A beautiful setup is not enough. The event must also work practically for the number of guests, the venue, the programme and the production requirements.

With more than 20 years of experience in the South African event industry, SA Event Decor has built one of the country’s largest selections of designer glass event tables, including round, square and rectangular options for events of different sizes and styles.

The Sandton Convention Centre Pavilion setup remains a strong example of what can be achieved when the right furniture, layout and décor are used together.

From an empty venue to a fully transformed gala dinner environment, glass tables continue to prove why they are such a powerful choice for premium corporate events.

For gala dinners, awards evenings, year-end functions, conferences and large-scale corporate celebrations, SA Event Decor provides event décor, furniture hire and complete styling solutions across Johannesburg, Gauteng and South Africa.

Visit www.saeventdecor.co.za for more information.



