#Cannes2026 | Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix leads SA shortlist
Also shortlisted are VML, Edelman and LePub.
The Accenture Song The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix campaign has been shortlisted in the following categories:
- Classic: Film: Not-for-profit / Charity /Government
- Design Craft Lions: Overall aesthetic design
- Film Craft: Achievement in production
- Creative Data Lions Engagement: Data-driven product innovation
- Creative Data Lions Engagement: Purpose-driven data solutions
- Entertainment: Non-fiction film: Over 30 minutes
- Entertainment: Innovation in branded content
- Brand Experience and Activation: Brand-owned experiences
Accenture Song has also already been shortlisted for the campaign for the Titanium Lion.
VML
VML SA has been shortlisted with Ogilvy Singapore for Love Hurts for Vaseline in the Film: Social Behaviour category.
The agency has also been shortlisted in the Social & Creator Lions: Consumer Goods category and the Single-Market Campaign category for Vaseline, for the Mntana Ka Gogo campaign.
Edelman
Edelman is shortlisted in the Engagement: PR: Use of events & stunts category, and Engagement: Media Lions: Cultural Engagement, for The Unburied Casket.
The campaign is also shortlisted in the Creative Strategy Lions: Not-for-profit/charity/Government category.
The agency has also already been shortlisted for this campaign in the Glass: The Lion for Change for Women for Change
Le Pub
Le Pub Johannesburg is shortlisted Bar de Change for Heineken in Experience: Brand Experience & Activation: Brand-owned experiences
Find all the shortlists here.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram