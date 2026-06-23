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#Cannes2026 | Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix leads SA shortlist

Accenture Song’s The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for the Philiptown Wirecar Foundation has been shortlisted eight times in several categories in the Cannes Lions.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
23 Jun 2026
23 Jun 2026
Several South African agencies have been shortlisted at Cannes Lions (Image source: @ Media Marketing )
Several South African agencies have been shortlisted at Cannes Lions (Image source: @ Media Marketing Media Marketing)

Also shortlisted are VML, Edelman and LePub.

The Accenture Song The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix campaign has been shortlisted in the following categories:

  • Classic: Film: Not-for-profit / Charity /Government
  • Design Craft Lions: Overall aesthetic design
  • Film Craft: Achievement in production
  • Creative Data Lions Engagement: Data-driven product innovation
  • Creative Data Lions Engagement: Purpose-driven data solutions
  • Entertainment: Non-fiction film: Over 30 minutes
  • Entertainment: Innovation in branded content
  • Brand Experience and Activation: Brand-owned experiences

Accenture Song has also already been shortlisted for the campaign for the Titanium Lion.

VML

VML SA has been shortlisted with Ogilvy Singapore for Love Hurts for Vaseline in the Film: Social Behaviour category.

The agency has also been shortlisted in the Social & Creator Lions: Consumer Goods category and the Single-Market Campaign category for Vaseline, for the Mntana Ka Gogo campaign.

Edelman

Edelman is shortlisted in the Engagement: PR: Use of events & stunts category, and Engagement: Media Lions: Cultural Engagement, for The Unburied Casket.

The campaign is also shortlisted in the Creative Strategy Lions: Not-for-profit/charity/Government category.

The agency has also already been shortlisted for this campaign in the Glass: The Lion for Change for Women for Change

Le Pub

Le Pub Johannesburg is shortlisted Bar de Change for Heineken in Experience: Brand Experience & Activation: Brand-owned experiences

Find all the shortlists here.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: advertising awards, Film Lions, Cannes Lions, Heineken, Edelman, VML, Vaseline, Danette Breitenbach, creative awards, Entertainment Lions, Craft Lions, Accenture Song, Engagement Lions, Women for Change, #Cannes2026
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About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
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