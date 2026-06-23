Cannes2026 | Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix leads SA shortlist

Accenture Song’s The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for the Philiptown Wirecar Foundation has been shortlisted eight times in several categories in the Cannes Lions.

Several South African agencies have been shortlisted at Cannes Lions (Image source: @ Media Marketing Media Marketing

Also shortlisted are VML, Edelman and LePub.

The Accenture Song The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix campaign has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Classic: Film: Not-for-profit / Charity /Government



Design Craft Lions: Overall aesthetic design



Film Craft: Achievement in production



Creative Data Lions Engagement: Data-driven product innovation



Creative Data Lions Engagement: Purpose-driven data solutions



Entertainment: Non-fiction film: Over 30 minutes



Entertainment: Innovation in branded content



Brand Experience and Activation: Brand-owned experiences

Accenture Song has also already been shortlisted for the campaign for the Titanium Lion.

VML

VML SA has been shortlisted with Ogilvy Singapore for Love Hurts for Vaseline in the Film: Social Behaviour category.

The agency has also been shortlisted in the Social & Creator Lions: Consumer Goods category and the Single-Market Campaign category for Vaseline, for the Mntana Ka Gogo campaign.

Edelman

Edelman is shortlisted in the Engagement: PR: Use of events & stunts category, and Engagement: Media Lions: Cultural Engagement, for The Unburied Casket.

The campaign is also shortlisted in the Creative Strategy Lions: Not-for-profit/charity/Government category.

The agency has also already been shortlisted for this campaign in the Glass: The Lion for Change for Women for Change

Le Pub

Le Pub Johannesburg is shortlisted Bar de Change for Heineken in Experience: Brand Experience & Activation: Brand-owned experiences

Find all the shortlists here.



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