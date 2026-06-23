1 ticket, 3 events: Music Week aims to accelerate Africa’s music business

Fame Week Africa is introducing Music Week, a new industry platform bringing together three of Africa's leading music gatherings under one umbrella from 28-31 October 2026 in Cape Town.

Image supplied

Designed to connect artists, creators, executives, entrepreneurs, rights holders, brands, and industry professionals, Music Week will offer delegates a unique opportunity to experience the full spectrum of the music business through three distinct yet complementary events.

The programme begins with Muziki Africa on 28 October, Fame Week Africa's dedicated music industry conference exploring the future of African music, rights, technology, AI, artist development, publishing, live events, creator culture, monetisation, and the global rise of African sound.

From 29-30 October, the spotlight shifts to the inaugural Pretty Loud Summit, a bold new platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in music.

The summit will bring together artists, producers, songwriters, managers, publishers, executives, DJs, and creatives for two days of conversation, collaboration, networking, mentorship, and industry-building.

The week concludes with Music Exchange on 31 October, now in its 16th year, and brings together thought leaders and professionals from across the music value chain to discuss innovation, sustainability, rights, business development, and the future of the sector.

Together, these events create a powerful new platform for the music industry.

One ticket. Three ways to experience the business of music.

Music Week at Fame Week Africa has been designed to create greater value for delegates while strengthening collaboration across the African music ecosystem. A single ticket will provide access to all three events, allowing attendees to move seamlessly between conversations, networking opportunities, showcases, and business meetings.

As African music continues its remarkable global expansion, the need for spaces that connect creators with industry decision-makers has never been greater.

"Music is no longer operating in isolation," says Martin Hiller, portfolio director of Fame Week Africa.

"Artists today are entrepreneurs, content creators, brands, rights holders, and global businesses. Music Week creates a platform where every part of the music ecosystem can come together to share knowledge, build relationships, and unlock new opportunities."

The launch of Music Week reflects Fame Week Africa's ongoing commitment to growing the continent's creative economy and creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration across industries.

A global industry meets African opportunity

Taking place alongside Fame Week Africa, delegates will also have access to a broader ecosystem of film, television, animation, fashion, creators, and entertainment professionals from across Africa and around the world.

The 2026 edition will also welcome France as the Destination Focus Country, bringing a significant French delegation to Cape Town and creating additional opportunities for international partnerships, cultural exchange, and business development.

Speaker announcements for Muziki Africa, the Pretty Loud Summit, and Music Exchange will be made in the coming months.

Registration now open

Music professionals, artists, managers, producers, publishers, labels, collecting societies, brands, creators, and entrepreneurs are invited to secure their place and be part of the conversations shaping the future of African music.