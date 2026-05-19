Get Fame Week Africa ready: Key dates the creative industry needs to know

Fame Week Africa is officially gearing up for its 2026 edition, and the countdown is on.

Returning to Cape Town from 28 October to 1 November 2026, Fame Week Africa continues to position itself as Africa’s Creative Economy Marketplace – bringing together film, television, music, fashion, animation, and digital creators with buyers, investors, platforms, and decision-makers from across the continent and beyond.

With France announced as Destination Focus for 2026, this year’s event is expected to deepen creative and commercial ties between Africa and France across co-production, distribution, financing, fashion, music, and cultural exchange.

As the industry prepares for another major edition, Fame Week Africa is encouraging creatives, producers, studios, storytellers, brands, and industry professionals to take note of the important upcoming deadlines and opportunities now open.

Early bird registration now open

Registration for Fame Week Africa 2026 is officially open. Industry professionals are encouraged to register early to gain access to early programme announcements, matchmaking opportunities, advance meeting scheduling, networking events, and curated industry sessions designed to connect Africa’s creative industries with global partners and opportunities.

Early bird registration closes on 30 June 2026. Click here to register.

Fame Shorts Film Festival

The Fame Shorts Film Festival is once again calling on emerging and established filmmakers to submit bold, original short-form storytelling for its 2026 edition. Following the success of previous years, the festival continues to grow as a platform connecting African filmmakers with audiences, industry professionals, and international buyers. This year’s programme will also feature a dedicated French presence as part of the 2026 Destination Focus initiative.

Submission deadline is 22 May 2026. Click here to submit.

Project Pitch Platform

The Project Pitch Platform returns for 2026, offering filmmakers, producers, and creators the opportunity to pitch feature films, series, and innovative formats directly to broadcasters, streamers, distributors, and industry decision-makers attending MIP Africa.

Submission deadline is 12 June 2026. Click here to submit.

Inclusive Lens Awards

The Inclusive Lens Awards return in 2026, continuing to celebrate authentic representation and inclusive storytelling across film and television. The awards recognise projects and creators championing: Kids’ Programming, Disability Representation and, LGBTQIA+ Representation.

The awards are powered by EarCandy, Africa’s leading content localisation provider.

Submission deadline is 13 July 2026. Click here to submit.

Africa's leading cultural and creative business marketplace

Fame Week Africa brings together:

MIP Africa – the continent’s leading B2B content and co-production market



– the continent’s leading B2B content and co-production market Muziki Africa – connecting the business of music across Africa



– connecting the business of music across Africa African Fashion Forum – exploring the intersection of fashion, culture, and screen industries



– exploring the intersection of fashion, culture, and screen industries Fame Shorts Film Festival – celebrating original African storytelling on screen.

As Africa’s creative industries continue to evolve, Fame Week Africa remains focused on creating opportunities for African talent, stories, and IP to connect with global markets.

Africa’s creative force is unstoppable – and the next chapter starts now.

For more information and registration: Fame Week Africa official website.



