Trade finance is not the constraint. Coordination is.

There is rarely one reason for a trade transaction’s failure. A buyer and supplier agree on the commercial terms, the funding discussion begins, and the goods appear ready to move. Then the documentation does not match the contract, shipment dates shift, inspection requirements are misunderstood, or assumptions about foreign exchange turn out wrong. What looked like a finance issue is often a coordination issue.

Lloyd Caughey

Africa needs more trade finance. The continent’s annual trade finance gap is approximately $100bn, with only 18% of African banks’ trade finance portfolios supporting intra-African trade. But even where finance is available, transactions can fail to move efficiently because the wider trade system is not ready to support them.

This is something we see regularly in trade corridors. A corridor is not only a road, port, rail link, warehouse, or border post. It is a chain of dependency. Goods move through one part of that chain, information through another, money through another, and risk through all of them.

If those parts are not aligned early enough, finance cannot carry the entire transaction on its own. A letter of credit, guarantee, documentary collection, or working capital facility can reduce risk and provide structure to a transaction, but it cannot compensate for a contract that has not been properly tested, documents that do not match the shipment, or payment terms that ignore the realities of the trade cycle. Trade finance works best when the commercial, operational, and administrative pieces have been aligned before pressure builds.

By the time the transaction reaches the bank, the pressure is already there. Everyone wants speed. But speed is difficult when the foundation was not built early enough. This does not mean trade finance should become more complicated. Instead, trade finance should be brought into the commercial planning process sooner.

For a South African company importing equipment, exporting manufactured goods, supplying into a regional infrastructure project, or participating in a mining, agricultural, or energy value chain, the finance discussion should not begin once the goods are ready to move. It should begin when the transaction is being structured.

That earlier conversation helps the business test the transaction properly. Payment terms, documentation, buyer-bank acceptability, country risk, currency exposure, and the working capital cycle all need to be looked at against the actual timing of procurement, shipment, delivery, and settlement.

This is especially important in the current environment. UNCTAD’s April 2026 Global Trade Update shows that global trade in goods and services grew by $2.5tn in 2025 to reach $35tn, with further growth expected in the first quarter of 2026. It also warns that fragility is rising and that trade growth is expected to slow later in 2026 because of persistent trade tensions and rising trade costs.

For African businesses, that creates both opportunity and pressure. Global supply chains are shifting and regional trade ambitions are growing. AfCFTA has created a framework for deeper intra-African trade. Yet the practical movement of goods across markets still depends on ports, logistics capacity, customs processes, documentation, payments, insurance, banking relationships, and trust between counterparties.

South Africa’s own logistics reform agenda shows how central this issue has become. Operation Vulindlela describes transport-sector reform as a way to improve the efficiency of logistics infrastructure and help grow exports.

Trade finance cannot be separated from logistics. A port delay can alter the shipment schedule, require updating documents, shift payment timing, and increase working capital pressure further down the chain.

The bank is only one participant in that chain, but it is close to the point where commercial intention becomes financial commitment. That gives banks an important role, not only in providing facilities, but in helping clients understand how the transaction will actually work.

For a pan-African bank, this role becomes even more important. Different markets carry different regulatory, currency, documentation, and counterparty realities. A client trading across several African jurisdictions does not only need access to funding. It needs informed support that connects local knowledge, cross-border banking relationships, risk assessment, payments, and trade finance structuring.

The businesses that trade more effectively across Africa will not always be those with the most complex finance structures. Often, they will be the ones who understand the transaction earlier, align the parties sooner, and treat finance, logistics, documentation, payments, and risk as one connected process.

Trade finance remains essential. Without it, many businesses cannot import, export, manage working capital, or reduce counterparty risk at the scale required. But trade finance cannot fix a poorly coordinated transaction at the last minute.

African trade does not only need more capital. It needs better-prepared transactions, clearer responsibilities, and earlier conversations across the full trade chain. That is where finance becomes most useful. Not as a late-stage intervention, but as part of the architecture that allows trade to move.



