African Bank earns fifth Top Employer title with a people-first focus

African Bank has secured its fifth consecutive Top Employer certification, underscoring the success of a people-first strategy anchored in integrity, growth and accountability.

The Top Employer 2026 accolade reflects the impact of the Bank’s bold Excelerate strategy, designed to build a scalable, sustainable institution with a compelling listing proposition, while creating an environment where employees are empowered to thrive, develop and lead with purpose.

African Bank has been recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute every year since it began its transition from a monoline retail lender to a full-service bank in 2021.

“Being recognised as a Top Employer for the fifth year in a row is not a coincidence but a reflection of the deliberate choices we have made to put people at the centre of our Bank,” says Kennedy G. Bungane, Group Chief Executive Officer, African Bank.

“Over the past five years, we have listened, learned and evolved. We committed ourselves to building an environment where every colleague can thrive in their role, in their growth and within the organisation and beyond.”

Culture fuels growth

In 2026, African Bank was benchmarked against 2,494 certified organisations worldwide and achieved an overall score of 90.48%, improving on its 2025 score of 89.70%.

The bank’s consistent and strong upward trajectory is a result of excellence across key people practice areas, including Business Strategy, Leadership, Wellbeing, Learning, Diversity and Inclusion, and Rewards and Recognition.

At the heart of this recent recognition are African Bank’s employees, known internally as Movement Makers, whose belief, commitment and ambition continue to shape a workplace built on trust, accountability and opportunity.

Says Bungane: “Guided by our Movement Makers’ feedback and global best practice, we strengthened our employee experience, from attracting and welcoming talent, to leadership, wellbeing, development and culture.”

African Bank’s Top Employer 2026 certification is a testament to its commitment to building a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people.

“This certification goes beyond policies and frameworks. It reflects how African Bank treats its people, how leaders lead with integrity, how trust is built, and how the organisation moves forward together, even in a complex and rapidly changing environment.

"Importantly, African Bank is a learning organisation and continues to perfect its employee value proposition at every available opportunity, our dynamic culture enables learning and unlearning from previous mistakes,” Bungane concludes.