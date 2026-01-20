South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Securitas® Financial GroupSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    UK's development finance agency anchors $1bn blended finance fund for emerging markets

    UK development finance institution British International Investment (BII) said on Tuesday, 20 January 2026 it would provide $40m for a new $1bn blended finance fund managed by Allianz Global Investors, aimed at boosting climate investments in emerging markets.
    By Karin Strohecker and Colleen Gok
    20 Jan 2026
    20 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The Allianz Credit Emerging Markets (ACE) fund has so far secured $690m in commitments and was launched on Monday in London, the BII and Allianz said in a statement.

    Development finance institutions such as BII and multilateral lenders will provide $150m in concessional capital to cover initial losses, while private investors are expected to contribute up to $850m.

    If successful in reaching its $1bn target, ACE would be among the largest blended finance vehicles created to date.

    Blended finance, which combines public and private capital to tackle development challenges, has attracted renewed interest as governments and development lenders attempt to close the multi-trillion-dollar gap in global climate financing.

    However, reviews by the OECD and the World Bank have raised concerns about its complexity and dependence on concessional public funds, with actual mobilisation volumes falling short of what is required.

    The fund plans to target investments across emerging economies, allocating roughly 40% of disbursements to Africa, significantly above typical levels for similar funds, the statement said.

    Other regions will share the remaining allocation, with key sectors including renewable energy, clean transportation, agriculture and financial services.

    Read more: Ace, British International Investment
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz