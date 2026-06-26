African Bank appoints new personal banking chief as it targets growth

African Bank has appointed banking executive Happy Ralinala as Group Chief Executive: Personal Banking, strengthening its leadership team as it enters the next phase of its strategic transformation.

Source: Supplied. Happy Ralinala, chief executive officer of Personal Banking, African Bank.

The appointment comes as the bank focuses on integrating its expanding operations, improving operational efficiency and unlocking greater value from investments made over recent years.

Ralinala's extensive leadership experience is expected to support African Bank's ambitions for sustainable growth and enhanced customer outcomes.

A seasoned executive with extensive experience in banking, entrepreneurship development and leadership advisory, Ralinala brings decades of experience across retail, business and wealth banking. She has also served as an independent consultant and as a non-executive director on the African Bank board.

Before joining African Bank, Ralinala held several senior-leadership positions at Barclays Africa group, including managing executive of private and wealth banking segments and managing executive of Business Banking South Africa.

During her tenure, Barclays Africa group was awarded Best SME Bank in South Africa by Capital Finance International, reflecting the organisation's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and expanding access to financial services.

Strengthening executive leadership

Her governance experience spans both the public and private sectors. She has served on the boards of Grindrod Bank, Absa Trust, Barclays Africa Ghana and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA). She currently serves on the boards of FNZ South Africa and the National Development Agency.

Commenting on the appointment, African Bank interim chief executive officer Zweli Manyathi said the personal-banking business remains central to the group's ambitions.

"The success of our personal-banking franchise is integral to the success of African Bank as a whole. Happy brings deep industry knowledge, extensive leadership experience and a proven ability to build businesses that create meaningful outcomes for customers. Her appointment further enhances our executive team as we continue building a resilient and sustainable banking group."

Manyathi explained how experienced leadership would be essential as African Bank works to realise the benefits of the investments made over recent years.

"Over the past several years, African Bank has evolved into a diversified retail and commercial banking group. As we seek to realise the full potential of those investments, leaders with experience and a clear strategic perspective will play an important role in helping us deliver sustainable growth and long-lasting benefits for customers and stakeholders."

Commitment to customers

Ralinala expressed that she was honoured to take on the role and looked forward to contributing to the Bank's future growth.

African Bank has a proud history and a clear ambition to create a banking experience that is more relevant, inclusive and responsive to the needs of South Africans. "I am excited to lead the Personal Banking business at a time when the group is reinforcing its foundations and creating sustainable growth."

She pointed out that personal banking sits at the heart of helping customers achieve their financial goals and improving access to meaningful financial solutions.

"I look forward to working with colleagues across the group to continue building a bank that serves customers with care, supports broader economic participation and contributes to growth."

Ralinala holds an MPhil in International Business and a Master of Business Administration and is an alumna of the Oxford Governance Programme at the University of Oxford. In 2015, she was recognised internationally when she was named Barclays Global Businesswoman of the Year.

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she is a passionate mentor and advocate for women and youth development, and remains committed to empowering the next generation of leaders.