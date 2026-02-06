Ladles of Love: 21 days to the Section 18A deadline

Leading South African non-profit Ladles of Love is transforming the corporate social investment landscape with its Nourish Our Children programme, moving beyond traditional once-off donations to establish measurable, accountable partnerships that deliver long-term social value.

Since inception, the organisation has invested R73.3 million in bulk food procurement and delivered 47.4 million nutritious meals. The Nourish Our Children programme now supports 112 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres across Cape Town, Gauteng, and the Northern Cape, feeding over 10,000 children daily – growth from 6,000 children in December 2024.

Strategic impact, not charity

The shift represents a fundamental rethinking of CSI investment. Rather than treating hunger relief as short-term charity, Ladles of Love positions childhood nutrition as preventative healthcare infrastructure with quantifiable developmental outcomes aligned to ESG and governance standards.

Data from 39 participating ECD centres demonstrates the programme's measurable impact: 100% of children now eat a variety of foods, 95% of parents report improvement, 85% of children are reaching developmental goals, and 90% fewer children are falling sick. Additionally, 95% of children show better concentration and 92% demonstrate higher energy levels.

"As UNICEF states, childhood nutrition is one of the strongest predictors of a country's future health, education, and economy," said Ladles of Love Jane Koeller, head of partnerships and fundraising. "We're providing corporates with an investment vehicle that delivers documented social returns across physical, emotional, and cognitive development."

From 59 to 82 centres in nine months

The programme's expansion from 59 ECD centres in December 2024 to 82 by September 2025 reflects growing corporate appetite for strategic, purpose-led partnerships. Twenty-four centres have been supported through corporate partnerships in 2025 alone, with the programme now distributing 720 tonnes of food annually and serving 4 million meals.

The model extends beyond immediate nutrition relief. Through the Feed the Soil initiative, Ladles of Love has diverted 256 tonnes of food waste from landfills while directing R3.4m to local farmers through vegetable procurement – purchasing 142 tonnes from small-scale suppliers. The circular economy approach has enrolled 847 households in food waste collection, up from 700 in December 2024.

The business case for strategic CSI

For corporates navigating ESG reporting requirements and stakeholder expectations around social value creation, the programme offers transparent impact metrics across multiple sustainability dimensions.

The Dignity Kitchen component has prepared 203,562 nutritious meals this year through partnerships with nine organisations, supported by 11,000+ volunteers. Monthly giving donations total 597 individuals, demonstrating sustained community engagement beyond corporate funding.

"This partnership model signals a maturation of South Africa's CSI sector," said Danny Diliberto, Ladles of Love CEO. "Companies are moving from transactional giving to strategic social investment with accountability frameworks comparable to their commercial portfolios."

Wellness as economic development

By positioning nutrition as preventative health intervention, Ladles of Love addresses multiple corporate priorities simultaneously: community wellbeing, early childhood development, environmental sustainability through waste reduction, and local economic development through farmer procurement.

The 1,400 children screened for growth and wellbeing (up from 617 in December 2024) receive developmental monitoring that enables early intervention, potentially reducing future healthcare and education costs while building human capital for South Africa's economy.

About Ladles of Love

Ladles of Love is a registered non-profit organisation operating across South Africa's circular economy model, addressing hunger through four integrated pillars: Physical (nutrition and dignity), Emotional (early childhood development), Spiritual (volunteer engagement), and Sustainable (food waste reduction and local agriculture support). The organisation has invested R73.3m in bulk food procurement since March 2020, serving 47.4 million nutritious meals to vulnerable communities.



