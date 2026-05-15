CannesLions2026: Ad law and self-regulation summit debuts at Cannes Lions

The ICAS Global Think Tank will co-host Cannes Rules! on 23 June 2026 — the first-ever Cannes event dedicated entirely to advertising law and self-regulation.

Self-regulation

The full day programme, which will cover critical topics such as artificial intelligence, influencers, environmental marketing, and the vital role that self-regulation plays in the advertising ecosystem – is presented by the ICAS Global Think Tank together with l’Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité, the European Advertising Standards Alliance, the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, and the International Chamber of Commerce. The event is hosted by La French Connexion.

Guy Parker, president of the ICAS Global Think Tank, said: "Advertising and technology are evolving at a rapid speed, bringing new opportunities for both the ad ecosystem and ad standards bodies, but also new risks and responsibilities. As technologies advance and expectations shift, ensuring trust in advertising is more important than ever. The Cannes Lions festival is a unique opportunity to bring together leaders from across the global advertising ecosystem to discuss how effective standards and self-regulation can support innovation, strengthen consumer confidence, and help ensure that responsible, creative advertising continues to thrive."

Parker will also moderate the ICAS Global Think Tank session ‘Trust Pays: The Business Case for Self-Regulation,’ (12:15 – 13:00) a session examining how effective self-regulatory systems create measurable economic value for businesses by strengthening people’s trust in advertising, reducing risk, supporting responsible innovation, and contributing to sustainable market growth and healthy competition. The session will explore why trust has become a critical competitive advantage and how industry-led accountability frameworks can help brands navigate a rapidly evolving advertising landscape.

Protecting consumer trust

“In today’s fast‑moving advertising landscape, understanding the rules and standards isn’t a constraint on creativity — it’s the foundation that allows it to flourish,” said Pascal Cübb, the founder of La French Connexion. “When brands and agencies know how to navigate the legal and self‑regulatory framework, they can push creative boundaries with confidence, protect consumer trust, and unlock their most ambitious ideas. This groundbreaking event in Cannes is about empowering the industry with the knowledge it needs to create boldly while staying responsible.”

Featured speakers at Cannes Rules! will include Ludovic Basset (director general, EASA), Frederik Borestrom (chairman, International Advertising Association), Brinsley Dresden (chairman, GALA), Jeffrey A. Greenbaum (immediate past chairman, GALA, and vice-chair ICC Global Advertising & Marketing Commission), Raelene Martin (head of sustainability, ICC), Stéphane Martin (director general, ARPP), Guy Parker (president, ICAS Global Think Tank, and chief executive of the UK Advertising Standards Authority), Howard Smith (VP, BBB National Programs), and many others.



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