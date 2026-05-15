Protecting African stories from the threat of piracy

Conversations around creativity, innovation and protection remain increasingly important as Africa’s entertainment industry continues to grow into one of the continent’s most dynamic creative and economic sectors. From gripping drama series and reality shows to films and live sport, African content continues to resonate strongly with audiences both locally and internationally.

More than ever, viewers are connecting with stories that reflect their languages, cultures and lived experiences. Behind every production is a wide network of writers, directors, performers, camera crews, editors, designers and technical specialists, all contributing to a creative economy that continues to expand and evolve.

Yet alongside this growing demand for local content, a persistent challenge remains. Piracy!

Illegal streaming services, unauthorised decoders, content theft and digital redistribution may appear harmless to some viewers, but the consequences are far-reaching. Piracy undermines the value of original work, diverts revenue away from the people who create it and weakens the industry’s ability to invest in future productions.

To combat this growing threat, companies such as the MultiChoice Group along with anti-piracy coalitions such as Partners Against Piracy (PAP) work alongside law enforcement and technology partners to disrupt illegal operations and help protect the creative economy.

While audiences may only see what appears on screen, the real value of content lies in the thousands of people behind it. From writers and directors to camera crews, editors, commentators, technicians and support staff, every series, film or live sports broadcast represents significant investment, skill and hard work.

When that content is stolen through illegal streaming services, unauthorised devices or digital redistribution networks, the impact reaches far beyond the broadcaster. Piracy diverts revenue away from the creative economy, weakens future investment and places jobs across the value chain at risk.

In response to this growing threat, MultiChoice Group has repeatedly stated that protecting content is essential to sustaining the broader industry, and in recent years has worked with subsidiary Irdeto, law enforcement agencies and Partners Against Piracy to disrupt illegal piracy networks operating in South Africa and across the continent. These actions have included raids and arrests linked to illicit streaming syndicates such as Waka TV and other unauthorised resellers.

These operations highlight a simple reality, that piracy is no longer a fringe issue. It has become a sophisticated commercial threat that affects broadcasters, creators, rights holders and consumers alike.

African storytelling has never mattered more, as audiences increasingly want stories rooted in their own communities, languages and experiences. Local productions continue to play a vital role in creating opportunity and showing African talent to the world.

That momentum has already helped launch new careers, grow production businesses and inspire the next generation of filmmakers, actors and technicians, but sustaining it depends on an environment where creativity is not only celebrated, but protected.

Choosing legitimate viewing platforms plays an important role in that future. Every lawful subscription or authorised stream helps fund future productions, strengthens investment in talent and supports the many people whose livelihoods depend on the screen.

Technology remains a critical line of defence. Through advanced watermarking, cybersecurity tools, forensic monitoring and enforcement support, companies such as Irdeto continue to help rights holders identify and shut down illegal operations targeting premium content.

Protecting intellectual property is not only about law or commerce. It is about protecting opportunity, rewarding creativity and ensuring African stories continue to be told.

Every time viewers choose legitimate content, they help support the next breakthrough series, the next major sports broadcast and the next generation of African storytellers.



