The hidden bill – how piracy is draining South Africa’s creative economy

In a modest production office in Johannesburg, a local film producer recounts the moment a project collapsed – not because of poor ratings or lack of funding, but because it was pirated within hours of release.

“It was everywhere before we could monetise it,” the producer says. “We didn’t just lose revenue – we lost the chance to reinvest in the next story.”

Across South Africa, this quiet erosion is becoming an industry-wide crisis. Illegal streaming, once dismissed as a victimless shortcut, is now exacting a measurable toll on the country’s creative economy, from lost jobs and diminished investment to weakened cultural output.

The scale of the problem is staggering. According to anti-piracy data from Irdeto, more than 40,000 illegal streaming links were removed across African piracy networks in 2025, yet these same networks still attracted over 17.4 million visits.

That paradox – high enforcement, yet persistent consumption – underscores how entrenched piracy has become.

“Many consumers downplay piracy, thinking it harmless, while exposing themselves to serious risks,” says Chola Makgamathe, chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of South Africa, and legal services general manager at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro). But, she adds, the implications extend far beyond individual users. Piracy “erodes trust in African creative capacity” and “suppresses opportunities for the next generation of filmmakers".

Globally, piracy already siphons tens of billions of dollars from the content economy each year, with estimates of over $67bn in value flowing through pirate video services annually. While precise local figures remain difficult to quantify, industry experts acknowledge the complexity of measuring lost sales, the direction of impact is unequivocal: revenue is leaking from legitimate ecosystems into unregulated ones.

For South Africa’s film and television sector, piracy’s damage is structural. “When you undermine intellectual property, you undermine the entire value chain,” says Frikkie Jonker, broadcasting cybersecurity anti-piracy director at Irdeto, who has long been involved in industry efforts to combat content theft. “From production crews to post-production houses, everyone feels the impact.”

The economics are straightforward. Content creation is capital-intensive, requiring upfront investment with returns spread across distribution windows. Piracy collapses that model by displacing legitimate viewership with unpaid consumption.

The result: fewer commissions, tighter budgets, and declining risk appetite among investors.

Research and industry analysis suggest that piracy not only reduces direct revenues but also dampens investor confidence and slows the growth of regional studios, ultimately constraining the pipeline of new content.

This has broader macroeconomic implications. As MultiChoice has noted in its advocacy efforts, protecting intellectual property is closely tied to GDP growth, job creation, and the sustainability of local storytelling industries.

South Africa’s legal framework is evolving, but enforcement remains complex. Digital piracy operates across borders, often leveraging offshore servers and anonymising technologies that make prosecution difficult.

“Catching perpetrators ‘in the act’ is inherently challenging,” says a Johannesburg-based copyright lawyer. “The law is catching up, but the technology is always one step ahead.”

Recent enforcement actions, supported by the Cybercrimes Act, have led to arrests and shutdowns of illegal streaming operations, signalling a more coordinated approach between broadcasters and law enforcement.

Yet legal experts caution that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem.

“There needs to be a balance between deterrence, accessibility, and consumer education,” the lawyer adds. “Piracy often thrives where legal alternatives are perceived as fragmented or unaffordable.”

For many in the industry, the most profound cost of piracy is not financial, it is cultural.

Every pirated stream represents not just lost income, but diminished incentive to produce local stories. Over time, this erodes the diversity and authenticity of South Africa’s creative output. “Piracy is not just about lost rands,” says Makgamathe. “It is the quiet extinguishing of artistic voices.”

This sentiment is echoed by producers who warn that sustained piracy could shift the industry toward safer, lower-cost productions, crowding out bold, locally resonant storytelling.

Efforts led by initiatives such as Partners Against Piracy are increasingly focused on changing public perception. The message is simple but urgent: piracy is not a harmless workaround but rather a transfer of value away from creators, businesses, and economies.

Supporting piracy hurts Africa twice, by undermining businesses and limiting creators’ ability to tell their stories.

The challenge now is to make that cost visible.

As South Africa’s entertainment landscape becomes more digital, the battle against piracy will not be won solely through takedowns or legislation. It will depend on whether audiences recognise that behind every film, series, or live broadcast is an ecosystem whose survival depends on one simple principle: that creative work has value and that value must be protected.



