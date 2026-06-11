Bestmed and DStv Schools Netball Challenge renew partnership to grow netball talent

The DStv Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC), South Africa's premier schools’ netball tournament, has returned for another exciting season in 2026, with Bestmed Medical Scheme continuing as a proud partner and key sponsor of the competition.

Following a successful season in 2025, the renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities for young female athletes, promoting healthy lifestyles and expanding access to sport for learners across South Africa, including those in underserved and rural communities.

In 2025, over 37,000 female athletes participated in the DSNC, representing a 32% increase compared to 2024 participation rates. This surge in participation underscores the growing popularity and accessibility of girls’ netball in South Africa.

Since coming on board as a sponsor, Bestmed Medical Scheme has played an important role in supporting the competition’s growth and development, making it a powerful platform for identifying talent, developing future athletes and inspiring the next generation of netball stars.

"As a medical scheme that places people at the heart of everything we do, we are delighted to continue our partnership with the DStv Schools Netball Challenge," said Karen Pienaar: sponsorship specialist at Bestmed Medical Scheme. “As we witness the excitement and talent on display, we are reminded of the power of sport to transform lives. Beyond the competition, these young athletes gain confidence, resilience and leadership skills that will carry them far beyond the netball court.”

The partnership between Bestmed Medical Scheme and MultiChoice has grown into a meaningful collaboration focused on making a lasting difference in the lives of young people through sport. Together, the organisations have helped create opportunities for tens of thousands of learners to participate in structured sporting activities, while encouraging personal growth and development beyond the game itself.

A particularly impactful aspect of the partnership has been the expansion of initiatives that extend beyond netball. Through the Ubuntu Stream programme, schools in remote and under-resourced communities have access to mentorship opportunities and life skills development programmes led by some of South Africa's leading netball players.

These workshops provide learners with practical guidance on leadership, goal setting, teamwork and personal development, helping to shape confident and empowered young athletes both on and off the court.

The DStv Schools Netball Challenge remains an important pathway for aspiring athletes between the ages of 16 and 19. Year after year, the tournament showcases some of the country’s promising young talent and provides a stepping stone to provincial and national representation.

"The continued support of Bestmed Medical Scheme allows us to strengthen the impact of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge further," said Rendani Ramovha, director for Content, Sport, English & Portuguese speaking Africa. "Together, we share a vision of using sport as a vehicle for opportunity, inclusion and empowerment. Through this partnership, young athletes are gaining access to experiences that help shape not only their sporting journeys, but also their personal and professional development."

With the 2026 season already delivering exciting competition across the country, the focus remains on growing participation, expanding development opportunities and ensuring that talented players have the support they need to thrive.

This season promises another year of fierce competition, inspiring stories and transformative opportunities, reinforcing the DStv Schools Netball Challenge's position as a leading platform for schools’ sport and female athlete development in South Africa.

With the provincial finals currently underway throughout the country, the grand national finale takes place over the weekend of 25-26 July 2026 at EG Jansen High School in Boksburg, on the East Rand in Gauteng.



