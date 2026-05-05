Safta winner, Alex Xolo on finding his voice in South African drama

Africa Month shines a spotlight on the continent’s creative excellence, and writer and director Alex Xolo is part of a new generation of storytellers finding their place and making their mark.

As his work has grown across the industry, so has the recognition that comes with it. Being recognised at the 2026 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for his writing is a moment he doesn’t take lightly. “It still feels surreal and unexpected,” he says, especially in a category as competitive as Drama. For him, it’s a reminder of how far he’s come from when the industry felt distant and difficult to break into.

That recognition comes from his work on LLB (Law, Love and Betrayal), the legal procedural that earned him the Safta. The show blends courtroom drama with family dynamics and unexpected twists, while staying grounded in stories that feel real and relatable.

“It’s different, but still familiar,” he explains. “It deals with human issues on all levels,” something that continues to resonate with viewers. “It deals with human issues on all levels,” a balance that continues to resonate strongly with audiences.

Beyond LLB, Xolo has built a strong writing portfolio across some of South Africa’s notable productions. He has contributed as a writer on Youngins, one of the country’s standout youth drama series, writing multiple episodes across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He has also worked on several other Mzansi Magic productions through the MultiChoice Talent Factory programme, where he developed his craft in a professional environment.

While he’s keeping details of upcoming projects under wraps, he hints at more to come this year. “We’re cooking,” he says. “The stove is on six,” signalling a steady build of new work behind the scenes.

At the core of his journey is a mindset shaped by persistence. His message to others looking to enter the industry is: “Start, even if you’re unsure. Do it scared,” he says. “It’s not easy, there are days you feel like leaving, but we’re still here.”

For Xolo, the creative space goes beyond interest or ambition, he says: “It’s something that calls you, and once you recognise that, you commit to it.”

Xolo credits the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) as one of the experiences that helped sharpen that perspective. As an initiative that has trained hundreds of young filmmakers across Africa, MTF gave him the opportunity to collaborate, adapt and better understand where he fits within the industry.

His story is one of many coming out of Africa’s film and television space right now, people finding their way in, figuring things out as they go and contributing to a growing body of work that reflects the continent in its own voice.



