MultiChoice incentivises Showmax users to switch to DStv Stream
The campaign centres on a limited-time incentive designed to retain subscribers within the MultiChoice ecosystem. Eligible Showmax users are being offered free trial access to DStv Stream Compact until the end of May, followed by a heavily discounted subscription of R99 per month for 12 months—up to 75% lower than the standard price.
At the heart of the strategy is content consolidation. Showmax Originals and popular titles are being migrated into a dedicated section within DStv Stream, where they sit alongside live TV, international series, movies and sport. This effectively positions DStv Stream as a single, all-in-one platform combining on-demand and live viewing.
“Our priority is to ensure customers continue to have a home for the stories they love,” said Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice. “By bringing thousands of hours of Showmax Originals and a deeper on-demand library into DStv Stream, we are creating a more holistic experience where live sport, news, the best international content, and award-winning local drama live together.
The move comes as Showmax is phased out following sustained financial losses, with MultiChoice and its parent company prioritising a more unified and scalable streaming offering.
Importantly, the migration is not automatic. Subscribers must opt in via a sign-up process communicated by email, giving MultiChoice a direct marketing touchpoint to convert users rather than passively transferring them.