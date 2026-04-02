MultiChoice incentivises Showmax users to switch to DStv Stream

MultiChoice has launched a targeted streaming campaign to transition Showmax users onto its DStv Stream service, as the company prepares to shut down Showmax at the end of April 2026.

Showmax is shutting down at the end of April. Source: MultiChoice.

The campaign centres on a limited-time incentive designed to retain subscribers within the MultiChoice ecosystem. Eligible Showmax users are being offered free trial access to DStv Stream Compact until the end of May, followed by a heavily discounted subscription of R99 per month for 12 months—up to 75% lower than the standard price.

At the heart of the strategy is content consolidation. Showmax Originals and popular titles are being migrated into a dedicated section within DStv Stream, where they sit alongside live TV, international series, movies and sport. This effectively positions DStv Stream as a single, all-in-one platform combining on-demand and live viewing.

“Our priority is to ensure customers continue to have a home for the stories they love,” said Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice. “By bringing thousands of hours of Showmax Originals and a deeper on-demand library into DStv Stream, we are creating a more holistic experience where live sport, news, the best international content, and award-winning local drama live together.

The move comes as Showmax is phased out following sustained financial losses, with MultiChoice and its parent company prioritising a more unified and scalable streaming offering.

Importantly, the migration is not automatic. Subscribers must opt in via a sign-up process communicated by email, giving MultiChoice a direct marketing touchpoint to convert users rather than passively transferring them.