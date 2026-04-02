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    New York Film Awards: SA school shortlisted

    The New York Festivals Television and Film Awards have announced their shortlist with The Animation School shortlisted for three student films, The Legend Of The Jack O' Lantern, Nexus, and Laika goes home.
    2 Apr 2026
    2 Apr 2026
    The Animation School is shortlisted for three student films at the New York Festivals Television and Film Awards (Image supplied)
    The Animation School is shortlisted for three student films at the New York Festivals Television and Film Awards (Image supplied)

    Exceptional content from globally recognised storytellers and filmmakers across six continents was thoughtfully evaluated by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Grand Jury.

    The 2026 TV & Film Awards Shortlist honours a wide variety of compelling work, spanning primetime drama. documentary, investigative journalism, sports coverage, promos, streaming entertainment, and brand image films.

    Winning entries for both these prestigious awards will be announced during the 2026 Storytellers Gala on 21 May 2026.

    NYF will honour distinguished news leader Stephen Capus, pof Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and former president of NBC News, with the New York Festivals 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual New York Festivals Storytellers Gala.

    See the complete shortlist here.

    Read more: Film, film awards, Nexus, The Animation School, films
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