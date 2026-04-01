Back to basics: The retail fundamentals that drive real outcomes

The retail marketing landscape is evolving at pace. Changing consumer behaviour, constant product innovation and the rise of new technologies are reshaping how brands communicate, operate and execute campaigns in an increasingly competitive environment.

Yet, while execution continues to evolve, the fundamentals of retail marketing remain unchanged. These fundamentals, Range, Reach, Retail Reference Point, Always-On Continuity and Digital Transformation, are what ensure marketing delivers real business outcomes: not just awareness, but measurable impact in the form of store visits, online engagement and ultimately, sales. What has changed is how these fundamentals are brought to life.

Range: Relevance at scale

Range is the breadth of products a retailer promotes. In the digital environment, it’s not enough to focus on a single hero product, brands need to showcase a variety of relevant products, categories and offers tailored to consumer context and needs.

Vicinity Media solution: DealFeed is the digital evolution of the traditional printed catalogue. Using proprietary 1st party location data, it delivers dynamic product feeds and targeted mobile ads that showcase relevant offers. Consumers engage with products that interest them and are then retargeted with personalised catalogues, creating a more meaningful experience.

Reach: Targeted scale across channels

Reach is about connecting with as many consumers as possible. Effective reach means delivering messaging across multiple platforms: mobile, desktop and DOOH, while ensuring campaigns remain contextually relevant and measurable.

Vicinity Media solution: Our Omnichannel solution enables brands to reach audiences across mobile, desktop and DOOH. With dynamic, location-level messaging and fully integrated omnichannel measurement, campaigns are not only wide-reaching but also measurable, tracking impact on search, web and store visits.

Retail reference point: Driving action where it matters

Retail Reference Point (RRP) connects marketing directly to the point of purchase, whether that’s a physical store or an online platform. Consumers are more likely to act when messaging is relevant to their immediate environment and linked to where a transaction can take place.

Vicinity Media solution: Through real-time, location-based advertising, we link campaigns to specific stores and points of interest. By geofencing locations and dynamically updating creative with store details and distance, ads become immediately actionable. Multiple call-to-actions guide consumers from exposure to purchase.

Always-on continuity: Staying present in the journey

Rather than relying on short bursts of activity, an always-on approach builds familiarity, trust and sustained demand. Vicinity Media supports this through continuous, adaptive campaigns that evolve based on consumer behaviour, location and performance ensuring brands remain relevant at every stage of the journey.

Digital transformation: Turning data into action

Digital transformation is about using data and technology to shift from broad marketing to targeted, measurable and optimised strategies enabling marketers to understand what works and continuously improve performance.

Vicinity Media solution: Our Measurement Stack transforms campaign reporting by measuring store visits, online searches and website traffic across placements, channels and locations giving brands a clear view of what drives real outcomes and enabling smarter optimisation.

Fundamentals stay the same. Execution evolves.

The brands that succeed will be those that stay grounded in these core principles, while embracing new technologies and evolving their execution to keep pace with consumer needs. Because in retail, it’s not about reinventing the fundamentals, it's about executing them better than ever before.



