Gauteng to boost IT modernisation with R1.9bn digital investment

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has been allocated R1.9bn for the 2026/27 financial year to advance the province's digital transformation agenda and improve government service delivery.

The funding will be used to modernise information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, expand digital government services, strengthen cybersecurity, improve digital resilience, support ICT skills development, enhance e-waste management and establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office.

As part of the programme, the department plans to build and connect 300 Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN) sites, extending broadband connectivity to schools, healthcare facilities, libraries and community centres, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostels.

The department said it will continue developing the Gauteng Digital Platform as a single access point for government services while enhancing digital platforms including the e-Recruitment System and the Gauteng Matric App.

Implementation of the e-Indigent Register System has already been completed in Mogale City, Rand West City Local Municipality and Merafong City Local Municipality. Development in Midvaal, Lesedi and Emfuleni local municipalities is nearing completion.

The department now plans to expand the system to metropolitan municipalities, including the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni, following consultations and system gap analyses.

To encourage greater use of digital government services, the department will appoint 75 e-Ambassadors to help residents access online platforms and government services.

Technology will also continue to support the province's e-Policing Programme.

According to the department, 960 CCTV cameras have been installed across Gauteng, while more than 184 000 e-Panic Buttons have been distributed to strengthen emergency response and improve community safety.

The budget also includes several initiatives aimed at developing digital skills.

The department plans to train 5,500 government officials, award 70 ICT bursaries, provide experiential learning opportunities for 100 young people, support 12,000 youth through the Action Lab Programme and assist 200 township-based ICT entrepreneurs with skills development, mentorship and innovation support.

Young innovators across Gauteng's five regions will also participate in the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series, where they will develop digital solutions to address challenges including crime, unemployment, education, healthcare and service delivery.

The department said it will continue implementing its e-waste management programme to promote the safe disposal, recycling and repurposing of electronic equipment in support of job creation and the green economy.

Cybersecurity and digital resilience remain key priorities, with ongoing efforts to strengthen governance frameworks, security systems and monitoring capabilities to protect government data and secure digital services.

The department said it will also establish an Artificial Intelligence Office to coordinate the adoption of AI across government.

The office is expected to support service delivery, modernise government operations, enhance public safety and expand access to digital services while promoting the ethical and secure use of artificial intelligence.