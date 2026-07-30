Meet Sebastian Krogh: Helping brands turn data into better decisions

We're excited to welcome our new senior business development manager to the Vicinity Media team. With extensive experience spanning premium publishers, martech, SaaS, digital agency services and CRM, Sebastian brings a wealth of knowledge in helping brands unlock smarter, data-driven marketing strategies.

Passionate about leveraging 1st party location data, omnichannel innovation and performance-focused solutions, he'll be working closely with clients to build lasting partnerships, deliver impactful omnichannel campaigns and provide meaningful campaign insights through Vicinity Media's global first measurement analytics.

We sat down with him to learn more about his career journey, what inspired him to join Vicinity Media and what he's most looking forward to in his new role.

1) Tell us about your career journey so far, including what you studied, your previous roles and the industries you have worked in.

I studied for a BCOM in Information Management, which gave me a great foundation for all things related to data and the digital world. In more recent years I’ve also studied Digital Transformation Strategy and Design Thinking, which has helped me to understand the important transitions we see today in the omnichannel digital advertising, marketing tech and retail commerce space.

2) Word on the street is that you are a Vicinity Media "Boomerang". So, what made you return (besides the obvious fact that we're everyone's favourite place to work)?

Contrary to popular belief, I’m actually not a Boomerang - coming back to Vicinity Media, but more of a Frisby, moving from a sister company in Location Bank where I worked for 7 years before taking on new opportunities for the last 16 months. Now I am back under the same roof, but in a different uniform. It’s very cool to see how both companies' product offerings and solutions have evolved in such a short time and combined into stronger data plays for clients in both businesses.

3) What excites you most about joining the Vicinity Media sales team?

What excites me most about working at Vicinity Media is the combination of the people and the innovation. A magnetic pull toward joining the company was because of how blown away I was, by how much its solutions had evolved, especially with the introduction of the global first Omnichannel Analytics solution, which doesn't just measure campaign performance, it proves real ROI by showing how campaigns drive real customer action. It's unlike anything I've seen elsewhere. Being surrounded by such an experienced and supportive team creates an environment where I'm constantly learning, while contributing to a business that's always pushing the boundaries of innovation.

4) In which areas are you hoping to grow and develop in your new role?

I'm excited to help clients transition from more traditional forms of advertising to the data-led digital solutions we offer, while providing them with valuable insights into campaign engagement and customer behaviour through our global-first measurement analytics.

5) In your opinion, what sets Vicinity Media apart from other Adtech companies?

The people in the team, the leadership and our global first measurement solutions. The team works like a well-oiled machine and are constantly innovating to develop solutions for specific challenges that add real value to brands' marketing strategies, particularly within the retail sector.

6) What advertising trend do you think brands can't afford to ignore?

The importance of leveraging 1st party location data in a brand's advertising strategy can't be overstated. I've seen its impact firsthand and experienced it myself. Bringing together the physical and digital worlds we operate in is and will continue to be, a key driver of more accurate, dynamic and measurable advertising campaigns.

7) If your personality were a DOOH billboard advertisement, what would the headline say?

Watch this space!

We're thrilled to have Sebastian on board and look forward to seeing the impact he'll make as he helps our clients embrace the future of data-led omnichannel marketing. Welcome to the team Seb, we're excited for the journey ahead and we'll definitely be ‘watching this space’!



