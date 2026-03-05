South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaThe Rooms NetworkPrimedia BroadcastingIncubetaVicinity MediaBroad MediaCelerity.chatAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingUnited StationsRocket Creative Design & DisplayBrave GroupCan!doOliverAscent AfricaThe Media KrateEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Own the moment that matters. Powered by Vicinity Media Occasion IQ and Omnichannel Analytics

    Big global events like the Fifa World Cup create unmatched opportunities for brands to gain relevance and share of voice when audiences are most engaged. A 2024 survey indicated that 81% of South Africans express interest in football and watch the Fifa World Cup on TV or digital platforms, making it the biggest sporting moment in the market. But showing up isn’t enough. To truly win, brands must stand out and connect with audiences in the right place, at the right time.
    By Sharné Daniels, issued by Vicinity Media
    5 Mar 2026
    5 Mar 2026
    Own the moment that matters. Powered by Vicinity Media Occasion IQ and Omnichannel Analytics

    Powered by Vicinity Media’s first party location data, collected over more than a decade across premium publisher and brand environments, Vicinity Media has built one of the most robust behavioural datasets in the market. Users opt in to share their location on trusted publisher sites such as News24, TimesLIVE, Soccer Laduma, and BusinessLIVE, enabling Vicinity Media to continuously build rich audience profiles based on real-world movement, browsing behaviour and contextual engagement.

    While many marketers still rely on survey-based research where consumers report their behaviour, these insights are often based on what people say rather than what they actually do. Vicinity Media’s dataset is significantly larger, 300 million data points captured monthly, and built from real observed signals rather than survey responses.

    This allows Vicinity Media to understand how audiences move between digital environments and physical locations over time. The result is a living, constantly expanding audience ecosystem that allows brands to move beyond broad or demographic targeting and instead reach a more intentional audience profile.

    Own every screen. Dominate every fan zone

    World Cup moments don’t live on one screen. With dynamic omnichannel capabilities, brands can connect with users on mobile and extend campaigns to DOOH screens within the same geofences, reaching audiences near fan parks, sports bars, retail hubs, and commuter routes.

    With our Occasion IQ solution, brands can map key Fifa World Cup hotspots and match them to their ideal audience segments, ensuring contextual relevance when it matters most.

    Furthermore, Vicinity Media’s dynamic omnichannel technology empowers brands to create experiences as dynamic as the tournament itself. Through its Game-On technology, brands can serve campaigns that are integrated with Vicinity Media’s live-score API feed, on DOOH and mobile, delivering real-time match updates across the build-up, group stages, knockouts, and finals.

    This means brands can create real-life engaging experiences throughout the tournament with countdown kick-offs, interactive gamified penalties and live score triggers, ensuring brands remain relevant, engaging, and in sync with every match moment.

    Own the moment that matters. Powered by Vicinity Media Occasion IQ and Omnichannel Analytics

    Measure the roar. Optimise the win

    Exciting creative is powerful, but measurable performance is essential. All user engagements are measured through Vicinity Media’s global first Omnichannel Analytics™ dashboard, tracking website, search and store visit uplifts and cross-channel impact benchmarked against brand and industry performance. With real-time optimisation, brands can refine audiences, prioritise high-performing screens and maximise ROI.

    The World Cup is more than an event, it’s a cultural moment. With Vicinity Media’s advanced targeting, dynamic omnichannel execution and measurable insights, brands don’t just run campaigns around the World Cup – they win it.

    #Omnichannel #DOOH #Programmatic #Fifa2026 #RetailMedia #LocationIntelligence #MarketingStrategy

    Around the World: The Sports Market in South Africa.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Sharné Daniels

    Sharné Daniels is DOOH campaign specialist at Vicinity Media.
    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz