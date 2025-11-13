Click2Cook. A recipe for success: Turn shopping intent into action

Growing basket size is one of the biggest challenges in grocery retail. Retailers already have rich recipe content on their websites, and they run thousands of weekly deals and specials, but these two valuable assets rarely connect. Linking recipes with live promotions at scale has, until now, been an almost impossible task.

The challenge

Shoppers are inspired by recipes but often fail to act on them, while retailers struggle to translate engagement into measurable sales. Each week, hundreds of new specials go live, yet they seldom tie into the recipe content that drives consumer intent. The result? Missed opportunities to increase basket value and strengthen brand relevance at the point of decision.

The solution: Click2Cook

Vicinity’s new Click2Cook solution changes that. By levelling up our Dealfeed™ Ad Unit, which is the cornerstone of our Retail Stack, we’ve created a dynamic connection between recipes and real-time retail offers.

Click2Cook automatically pairs a retailer’s recipe content with their live deals, serving up relevant recipes to users based on the special offers available near them.

And best of all, no creative build is needed. The creative builds itself, pulling from existing recipe and deal content.

Basket filled | Creative sorted | Scalability solved

How it works

Each interactive Click2Cook recipe showcases:

The ingredients needed for the dish



A tick-box shopping list for easy planning



A carousel of live deals powered by a dynamic product feed

Shoppers can select the ingredients/products they need while browsing, making the journey from inspiration to purchase completely seamless.

With Click2Cook , retailers no longer have to choose between inspiration and action. By seamlessly connecting recipes with live deals, it transforms shopper intent into measurable results, increasing basket size, driving engagement, and maximising ROI. Click2Cook doesn’t just inspire; it converts, delivering a smarter, scalable solution that turns every mealtime moment into a real retail win.

Click2Cook: transforming inspiration into action, one basket at a time.

“Click2Cook is the culmination of an idea sparked almost two years ago. At the time, we thought bringing it to life would be fairly simple (I can already hear my dev team laughing at that one), but it turned out to be a far greater challenge that demanded serious technical ingenuity to get across the finish line.

The result is something we’re incredibly proud of and massively excited about because it tackles several challenges in retail and strengthens our already impressive suite of products in our Retail Stack.

From our research, it’s also a world-first innovation. Not the first time Vicinity has been responsible for a world first; innovation is in our DNA and we continue to deliver again and again.

There’s a saying that combining two innovations can create a fivefold transformative innovation, and this certainly feels that way.

Watch this space for amazing new iterations of this product coming soon, along with game changers in the field of measurement that might just shake the way the industry measures performance to the core…” - Daryl van Arkel - CEO Vicinity Media



