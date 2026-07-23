Content Creator Awards jury announced

The Content Creator Awards have announced the 55 judges from across South Africa's content, media and entertainment industries who will determine this year's nominees.

The Content Creator Awards have announced its 55 judges (Image supplied)

The Content Creator Awards have announced the 55 judges from across South Africa's content, media and entertainment industries who will determine this year's nominees.

The panel bring extensive experience from their respective industries to the process.

It's a panel built to serve creators on both ends of the spectrum: for emerging creatives, a genuine platform and visibility they might not otherwise have; for established creators, an opportunity to secure international work and recognition.

For the first time in the awards’ history, the Content Creator Awards introduced in-person judging sessions in Johannesburg and Cape Town,

complementing two weeks of virtual judging.

The new format was a resounding success, earning outstanding feedback from the creators, brands and agencies who took part.

The collaborative, face-to-face judging experience added a new dimension to the process and, by all accounts, in-person judging is here to stay.

Entries closed on Sunday 5 July 2026 across most of the awards' 16 categories, and judging is now underway to determine this year's nominees.

The judges

Among the high-profile names lending their time and expertise to this year's judging process are (in alphabetical order):

Ammarah Issufo: founder and CEO, Social Influence Capital



Anele Mgudlwa: Radio 947 / TV presenter; co-owner of Rose & Oaks Media



K Naomi Phakathi: brand strategist, K Naomi



Khaya Dlanga: CMO, Independent



Lasizwe Dambuza: executive producer, TD Media



Lebo Lion: founder, Lion Media Group



Lesego Tlhabi: creative director, The Exceptional Collective



Lucian Albertyn: studio & technical director & producer at Expresso and Afternoon Express, Cardova



Michael Constantinides: head of strategy and client development, Humanz



Nadia Jaftha: creative director, Ace Labs/Creator.Club



Nic Burger: digital director, Southern Africa, Universal Music



Nicole Capper Austin: CMO, Cars.co.za



Nomuzi Mabena: Nomuzi Mabena Music



Rae Hargreaves: head of marketing, Samsung



Sanesh Maharaj: managing partner for pr & influence, Ogilvy

They are joined by a wider panel, all of whom have generously given their time and bring extensive experience in their respective industries to the adjudication process.

View the full list of judges here.

The nominees will be announced in August 2026.

Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of the Content Creator Awards and One-eyed Jack, the agency behind them, describes the calibre of judges this year as “exceptional”.

“To have such respected names from across the content, media and entertainment industries dedicate their time to the judging process speaks volumes about the reputation the Content Creator Awards has built.

“Their experience, insight and industry knowledge bring real credibility to the awards and, most importantly, provide meaningful recognition for the creators who are counting on this platform to open doors and create genuine opportunities,” says Dias de Deus.

Reinvesting back

As a not-for-profit initiative, the Content Creator Awards reinvests everything raised back into the creator economy, funding workshops, training and development opportunities that help creators build sustainable, professional careers.

Now in its fourth year, the Content Creator Awards continues to shine a light on the people, brands and agencies behind the content shaping South African online culture.

The awards exist to give creators genuine opportunities for recognition, collaboration and growth, and a real step forward in their careers.

People's Choice Award

The public is being called on to share who their ride-or-die creator is, the one they never miss, the one they're always sharing and the one who deserves a trophy.

To nominate the South African creator South Africans believe deserves a spot on this year's list of finalists, go to

Content Creators Awards by 2 August 2026 to nominate.

Key dates