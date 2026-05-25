New York Festival Awards South African radio station and animation school

South African radio station Hot 1027 and The Animation School have won awards in the New York Festivals Radio Awards and TV & Film Awards.

South African radio station Hot 1027 and The Animation School have won awards in the New York Festivals Radio Awards and TV & Film Awards (Source: @ New York Festivals https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/ New York Festival]]

In the New York Festivals Radio Awards, Hot 102.7FM has won one silver, two Bronze awards and four Finalists Diplomas. The SABC also won a Finalist Diploma.

Silver for Hot1027 went to Tara Penny in the Broadcast Journalist category.

The station’s two bronze are for Music/Personality show: Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming:Hot 1027 Drive and for Special Report: News report/Special feature: Robot Wars.

The Finalist Diplomas are for:

News Documentary Special: News Program: Childhood Matters

Special Report/Feature: News report/ feature: Crater City

Human interest feature: News report/feature: Lost on Memory Lane

Heroes feature: News report/feature: Remembering Dr Goodall

TV and Film winners

In the TV and Film Awards, The Animation School won two bronze awards and a Finalist Diploma.

Student Film: Bronze Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: Laika Goes Home The Animation School

Student Film: Bronze Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: The Legend Of The Jack O' Lantern, the Animation School, The Animation School

Student Film: Finalist Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: NEXUS, The Animation School