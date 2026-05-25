South Africa
Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

RogerwilcoVicinity MediaMscsportsNielsenIQTractor OutdoorSafreaJoe PublicTopco MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaLocation BankSAMROEast Coast RadioHOT 102.7FMHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New York Festival Awards South African radio station and animation school

    South African radio station Hot 1027 and The Animation School have won awards in the New York Festivals Radio Awards and TV & Film Awards.
    25 May 2026
    25 May 2026
    South African radio station Hot 1027 and The Animation School have won awards in the New York Festivals Radio Awards and TV & Film Awards (Source: @ New York Festivals https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/ New York Festival]]
    South African radio station Hot 1027 and The Animation School have won awards in the New York Festivals Radio Awards and TV & Film Awards (Source: @ New York Festivals https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/ New York Festival]]

    In the New York Festivals Radio Awards, Hot 102.7FM has won one silver, two Bronze awards and four Finalists Diplomas. The SABC also won a Finalist Diploma.

    Silver for Hot1027 went to Tara Penny in the Broadcast Journalist category.

    The station’s two bronze are for Music/Personality show: Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming:Hot 1027 Drive and for Special Report: News report/Special feature: Robot Wars.

    The Finalist Diplomas are for:

    News Documentary Special: News Program: Childhood Matters

    Special Report/Feature: News report/ feature: Crater City

    Human interest feature: News report/feature: Lost on Memory Lane

    Heroes feature: News report/feature: Remembering Dr Goodall

    TV and Film winners

    In the TV and Film Awards, The Animation School won two bronze awards and a Finalist Diploma.

    Student Film: Bronze Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: Laika Goes Home The Animation School

    Student Film: Bronze Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: The Legend Of The Jack O' Lantern, the Animation School, The Animation School

    Student Film: Finalist Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: NEXUS, The Animation School

    Read more: film awards, radio awards, tv awards, The Animation School, Hot 1027
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz