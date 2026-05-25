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New York Festival Awards South African radio station and animation school
In the New York Festivals Radio Awards, Hot 102.7FM has won one silver, two Bronze awards and four Finalists Diplomas. The SABC also won a Finalist Diploma.
Silver for Hot1027 went to Tara Penny in the Broadcast Journalist category.
The station’s two bronze are for Music/Personality show: Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming:Hot 1027 Drive and for Special Report: News report/Special feature: Robot Wars.
The Finalist Diplomas are for:
News Documentary Special: News Program: Childhood Matters
Special Report/Feature: News report/ feature: Crater City
Human interest feature: News report/feature: Lost on Memory Lane
Heroes feature: News report/feature: Remembering Dr Goodall
TV and Film winners
In the TV and Film Awards, The Animation School won two bronze awards and a Finalist Diploma.
Student Film: Bronze Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: Laika Goes Home The Animation School
Student Film: Bronze Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: The Legend Of The Jack O' Lantern, the Animation School, The Animation School
Student Film: Finalist Diploma: Brand: Graduation Short: NEXUS, The Animation School