All the 19th Annual Safta winners

The 19th Annual South African Film and Television Awards winners have been announced (Image source: © News24 News24

The wins included multiple wins for the critically acclaimed series iThonga, which secured awards for Best Actor in a Telenovela and Best Actress in a Telenovela. Gqeberha: The Empire won the Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela.

Other productions include Youngins winning Best Telenovela, Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela, Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Telenovela, and Best Achievement in Editing.

Quizzical Pictures and Wolflight Films closely followed with six Golden Horns each, while Ochre Media scooped up five Golden Horns.

Outstanding talent and creativity

The Saftas19 celebrate the outstanding talent and creativity that have influenced the nation’s film and television industry over the past 18 months.

Under the unifying theme, One Story. One Industry. One Future. – Celebrating South Africa’s Screen Legacy, Togethe Saftas19 offered a captivating tribute to 50 years of South Africa’s television storytelling.

The ceremony spanned two nights, starting with the Craft awards streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel.

This was followed by the Red Carpet and Main Awards shows, which were broadcast simultaneously on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic (channel 161).

The simulcast ensured wide accessibility, attracting viewers from diverse backgrounds to witness the celebration of outstanding work in film, television, soaps, dramas, and telenovelas.

Lifetime Achiever Awards

Bobby Heaney, a distinguished television, film, and stage producer and director, was honoured as one of the two recipients of the Lifetime Achiever Award.

He is renowned for his dedication to nurturing new talent and has played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of filmmakers.

He personally mentors each student, guiding them through the intricate aspects of framing, conceptualisation, and ethical production, fostering both their creative and professional growth.

The other recipient of the Lifetime Achiever Award was Magic Hlatshwayo, an industry legend who has made significant contributions to the South African film and television landscape.

Known for many roles in the 1980s, including his unforgettable role as Madlanduna on Kwakhala Nyonini, his illustrious career continues to shine bright, and his dedication to the craft inspires the younger generation of actors.

Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award

Erik Holm, who was honoured with the Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award, is a distinguished figure in South African television.

His impact on the industry is showcased by his nuanced portrayal of Rian Malherbe in the TV soap Binnelanders. Holm’s work embodies representation, depth, and authenticity in storytelling.

Youth awards

Additionally, Eastern Cape-born Sandulela Biyana was honoured with the Youth Achiever Award, and Ntokozo Mlaba received the Emerging Filmmaker Award, marking the next generation of South African film and television talent shaping the future of the industry.

Key award winners

• Best Feature Film: Death of a Whistleblower

• Best Documentary Short: Mathonga Elizwe

• Best TV Drama: Reyka 2

• Best TV Soap: SCANDAL!

• Best Telenovela: Youngins

• Best TV Comedy: The Morning After

• Best Actress in a Feature Film: Sandra Prinsloo (A Kind of Madness)

• Best Actor in a Feature Film: Ian Roberts (A Kind of Madness)

• Best Actress in a TV Drama: Gail Mabalane (Unseen - Season 2)

• Best Actor in a TV Drama: Frank Opperman (Nêrens, Noord-Kaap Deel 2)

• Best Actress in a Telenovela: Nelisiwe Sibiya (iThonga)

• Best Actor in a Telenovela: Bonko Khoza (iThonga)

• Best Actress in a TV Comedy: Desire Gardner (Magda Louw Season 2)

• Best Actor in a TV Comedy: Hannes van Wyk (Magda Louw Season 2)

• Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama: Catch Me A Killer

Best TV Presenter

In the public vote categories, Fezile Mkhize won the Flight Centre-sponsored Best TV Presenter award, which will give him an all-inclusive seven-night Eastern Mediterranean cruise onboard the new Celebrity Xcel in a veranda state cabin for two.

The prize includes return economy flights, pre and post accommodation and transfers, valued at R160,000. The Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela award was taken by the newcomer telenovela that has the country’s tongues wagging, The Milton Empires’ Inimba S1.

Star-studded gathering

The event was a star-studded gathering that brought together beloved actors, presenters, directors, producers, and behind-the-scenes professionals, showcasing the dedication required to create world-class content.

As a display of both historical brilliance and contemporary talent, Saftas19 not only acknowledged past and present achievements but also ignited excitement for the future of South African storytelling.

The awards ceremony reaffirmed the critical role of the industry in reflecting the nation’s diverse narratives and cultural heritage, while fostering a collective vision for its continued growth and innovation.

Hosting the main awards show were the witty, humorous, and charismatic duo of Anele Mgudlwa and Simphiwe “Alphi” Mkhwanazi.

The Red Carpet show was hosted by the young, talented pair of Pamela Mntanga and Katleho “Kat” Sinivasan, while Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Moshe Ndiki hosted the craft awards ceremony.

The full list of winners can be found on all SAFTAs social media platforms, under the #SAFTAs19 hashtag, and on the NFVF website.