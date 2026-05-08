Verification essential as both sides fear fraud in hiring process

According to the report, more than three-quarters of hiring professionals surveyed (76%) have encountered falsified candidate employment details during the recruitment process, while nearly half (45%) say they have dealt directly with candidate identity misrepresentation. These are no longer isolated incidents but have become widespread across industries and regions.

This loss of trust is not limited to employers. Candidates are increasingly cautious about the legitimacy of the opportunities they pursue. Two thirds (66%) of recent candidates say they are concerned about applying for fake job postings, while more than 60% worry about employer-side identity fraud, including document forgery and impersonation. For many, the hiring process itself now carries a heightened sense of personal and financial risk.

"What this data shows clearly is that fraud awareness is now universal," said Rolf Bezemer, general manager: International at First Advantage.

"Employers are grappling with misrepresentation and identity risk, while candidates are questioning whether roles and businesses are authentic. Trust when hiring can no longer be assumed. It has to be actively verified, communicated, and protected throughout the recruitment process."

Screening essential

"The findings come as employers face increasing pressure to hire at speed while maintaining rigorous checks," Bezemer continued.

"With confidence weakening on both sides, background screening and identity verification are becoming essential not just for compliance, but for reinforcing legitimacy and trust throughout the hiring journey for candidates and employers alike.”

For many organisations, identity challenges are fundamentally reshaping how hiring risk is managed. Adding advanced identity solutions not only increases trust but also may accelerate the hiring process.

Organisations should consider the significant impact that identity fraud can have on hiring and consider the use of available solutions to address these challenges and mitigate the risks.