Top 20 schools in Samsung Solve For Tomorrow competition 2026

Samsung, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE), has announced the top 20 schools that will be advancing to the next round of the 2026 Stem-based Solve For Tomorrow (SFT) competition.

The top 20 schools advancing to the next stage of the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow competition were announced at a special event on 14 April 2026, attended by Simon Lee, the President and CEO of Samsung Africa with his management team, as well as some of South Africa’s dignitaries and strategic partners, including Elspeth Khembo, Director for Mathematics, Science and Technology, Curriculum Innovation and E-Learning at the DBE; and Tlali Tlali, the Director of Corporate Affairs at State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

This announcement, made at a special event on 14 April 2026, marks the end of the initial application phase which ran until 6 March. Participation in this year's competition showed remarkable growth from 47 entries last year, to over 140 submissions from public schools across the country.

The notable increase in participation can also be credited to the major shift in the application process in this year’s SFT competition, which has now been opened to all public schools, including quintile 5 - making it more inclusive and nationally representative.

Top 20 schools

Schools Province Cape Recife High School Eastern Cape Welkom High school Free State Koffiefontein Combined School Free State Kagisho Comprehensive Secondary School Free State Kaalfontein Secondary school Gauteng Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation Gauteng Empangeni High School KZN Mowat Park High School KZN Mbilwi Secondary School Limpopo Patrick Ramaano secondary school Limpopo Florapark comprehensive high school Limpopo Stanwest Combined school Mpumalanga Ithafa Secondary School Mpumalanga Motswedi Secondary School North West Gaopalelwe Secondary School North West Klerksdorp Secondary Sschool North West Sekete IV secondary school North West Kgomotso High School Northen Cape Masibambane Secondary School Western Cape Môrester Oudtshoorn Western Cape

These schools stand to win substantial prizes, including up to R100,000 in Stem equipment for the winning school - with 2nd and 3rd place winning R50,000 and R30,000 respectively; plus Samsung devices for the top learners in the winning schools.

Stage 2

The next stage of the competition sees idea submissions being developed into active solutions designed to create a positive social impact in local communities.

This year's global themes: Social Inclusion through Sports & Technology and Environmental Sustainability via Technology seek to foster innovation among high school learners from underprivileged backgrounds throughout South Africa - are encouraging critical thinking and problem solving for Gen Z to build sustainable solutions through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem).

The first theme encourages young innovators to use digital platforms, data and smart solutions to improve access to sports, develop talent, promote wellness and create safer, more connected communities. It’s about using technology to amplify the positive social impact of sport beyond the field.

The second, environmentally-focused theme invites young people to develop tech-driven solutions that protect natural resources, promote renewable energy and support sustainable living.

With the support of mentors, design thinking workshops, prototype funding and tablets for research and project execution, the learners will have the resources to turn their visions into reality. This is complemented by the invaluable contributions from the judges and partners whose expertise and guidance is instrumental in nurturing this year’s young innovators.

Speaking at the event, the president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Simon Lee shared his sentiments on the collaborative agreement between Samsung and DBE which has in the last few years - highlighted the direct alignment of the SFT’s objectives to the country’s national education priorities.

He added that the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Samsung and DBE has been instrumental in driving this success, anchoring the company’s partnership in strengthening Stem education and equipping learners with critical skills for the digital economy.