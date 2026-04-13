Samsung calls for Black-owned service SMEs to join support programme

Samsung, in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), has launched a new campaign to attract Black-owned service centre SMEs to its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP).

The initiative forms part of the company’s enterprise development programme and builds on a previous campaign that targeted both ICT and service centre businesses. The latest phase shifts focus specifically on service centres, with an emphasis on increasing participation from underserved provinces.

The programme is aimed at SMEs with at least three years’ experience in mobile device or consumer electronics repairs. Selected participants will be supported to operate accredited service centres in urban or peri-urban areas.

According to Samsung, the initiative is designed to address challenges faced by smaller service centre businesses, including competitive pressures, declining repair volumes linked to improved device durability, and barriers to accessing supply chains and equipment.

Participating SMEs may receive grant funding, business development support and access to supply chain processes, including genuine parts and specialised equipment. The programme also provides an opportunity for accreditation within Samsung’s repair network.

The company said the initiative aligns with broader efforts to support SME growth and job creation in South Africa, particularly as small businesses are expected to play a significant role in meeting employment targets under the country’s development plans.

How to apply

If you are a talented service centre business with growth potential, the opportunity you have been waiting for has arrived. Samsung can help by empowering you to ignite and grow your service centre business.

You could receive grant funding to capitalise the business and gain access to specialist business development support services.

To learn more about the criteria for qualification as well as information on how to enter, please click here.