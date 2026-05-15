SA's hardware SMEs are busy but still under pressure

Independent hardware retailers continue to benefit from construction activity across South Africa, particularly in residential building, informal housing projects and township expansion. But for many smaller businesses, demand alone is not translating into growth.

According to Dimakatso Rasese, senior business funding specialist at Merchant Capital, timing and working capital remain key constraints for hardware SMEs trying to take advantage of opportunities in the market.

While customer demand may appear healthy, many independent retailers continue to face cash flow pressure, especially those operating in smaller towns and outlying areas.

These businesses often contend with higher transport and input costs, less favourable supplier terms and longer lead times while competing against larger chains with stronger purchasing power.

Rasese said funding needs within the sector commonly range between R150,000 and R500,000, with businesses often requiring support ahead of key demand periods rather than during them.

Construction-related demand tends to rise during spring and early summer periods, while pre-holiday home improvement activity also creates spikes in sales.

The challenge for many retailers is ensuring they are sufficiently prepared before those demand cycles arrive.

Businesses that anticipate stock requirements, manage supplier relationships and maintain visibility over fast-moving inventory are often in a stronger position when demand increases.

In practice, preparation can include building stock levels ahead of busy periods, introducing product categories aligned with changing customer needs, or expanding into underserved markets.

Merchant Capital said independent hardware businesses are increasingly seeing growth opportunities linked to township and peri-urban expansion, informal housing development and small contractor activity. Rural areas such as Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have also emerged as areas where smaller retailers can compete more effectively due to lower penetration from larger chains.

The article argues that funding itself is not necessarily the deciding factor.

Instead, the timing and use of capital may be more important than access alone.

Businesses using funding to support stock cycles and revenue-generating activity may be better positioned than those using financing primarily to absorb fixed operating costs.

In an environment of volatile input prices and ongoing supply chain pressures, smaller retailers are unlikely to compete with larger chains on scale.

Instead, their competitive advantage increasingly depends on speed, local knowledge and the ability to respond quickly when demand shifts.