Why AI alone doesn’t deliver growth - it needs human marketers

Marketing’s Power Partners: AI and the Human Essence report explains why AI alone doesn’t deliver growth (Image source: © 123rf CMO Council'sreport explains why AI alone doesn’t deliver growth (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

In partnership with WongDoody, the report is based on a global survey of 371 senior marketing leaders, the report finds that the most successful organisations—dubbed “Power Partners”—are not those adopting AI the fastest, but those redesigning workflows to combine machine intelligence with human judgment, creativity and emotional intelligence.

The performance divide is real—and growing

The research reveals stark differences in outcomes:

73% of Power Partners report exceeding ROI expectations or achieving clear, measurable returns, compared to just 22% of their peers.

Nearly 70% of Power Partners consistently create strong emotional customer connections, versus 40% of their peers.



86% of Power Partners see moderate-to-major impact on campaign ROI, compared to 43% of their peers.

The report also finds that Power Partners outperform in critical marketing areas such as personalisation, creativity, speed-to-market and adaptability.

“Together, AI and human marketers can forge deeper customer relationships, achieve stronger brand differentiation, and realise measurable performance gains,” notes Tom Kaneshige, chief content officer at the CMO Council.

“Those who move decisively will build lasting advantage, while those who hesitate risk falling further behind as the gap continues to widen.”

Workflow redesign is the transformation

A key finding: technology adoption without workflow transformation fails.

70% of Power Partners are prepared to redesign workflows for AI-human collaboration, compared to just 7% of their peers.



94% of Power Partners have defined collaborative content processes, versus 42% of their peers.

The report outlines a new operating model built on continuous feedback loops, where AI handles scale and pattern recognition while human marketers guide strategy, meaning and decision-making.

The report challenges the prevailing narrative that AI alone drives marketing transformation.

Barriers holding most organisations back

Despite strong interest and investment in AI, most marketing organisations are struggling to operationalise it.

The report identifies the biggest barriers to effective AI and human marketer collaboration:

Training and AI skills gaps that limit adoption and confidence.



Lack of trust in AI outputs, slowing decision-making and execution.



Concerns over brand authenticity, particularly in automated content and interactions.



Poor data readiness, with fragmented or low-quality data undermining AI effectiveness.



Difficulty defining roles between human marketers and AI systems.

These challenges are primarily organisational and cultural. Many teams are attempting to layer AI onto existing processes rather than rethinking how marketing work gets done.

This results in stalled pilots, underwhelming ROI, and missed opportunities to compete with more advanced peers.

Regional and business model breakouts

The report includes breakouts showing how these trends are shaped by geography and business model.

In the US, organisations are further along in AI adoption and ROI, but struggle to maintain emotional resonance at scale.

Europe faces more structural constraints, with fragmented, AI-ready data limiting returns.

In APAC, the challenge is more cultural, with resistance to change slowing progress despite growing investment.

The divide is just as clear across business models: B2C and hybrid organisations are significantly more likely to achieve strong ROI and are far more prepared to redesign workflows for AI-human collaboration, while B2B organisations lag, often treating AI as a productivity layer.

The future: Collaborative intelligence

As AI reshapes buyer behaviour, channels and decision-making, the stakes are rising. Brands are no longer just marketing to people but increasingly marketing to machines that influence purchasing decisions.

If your marketing team’s value is defined by tasks, AI will replace it. If it’s defined by judgment, AI will amplify it.

"This research shows that AI delivers its greatest value when paired with human intuition. The leaders in this space aren’t just adopting AI—they’re intentionally designing collaboration into their marketing,” says Skyler Mattson, CEO of WongDoody.

"The real competitive edge isn’t the volume of data AI can process; it’s the human insight that turns that data into a compelling brand story.”

Download the Report here