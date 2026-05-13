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    ClemenGold and Sinclair partner for fresh produce labels disposal solution

    In collaboration with fresh produce labels producer Sinclair and its agent HG Molenaar, ClemenGold International, the South African-based House of Brands behind one of the top citrus brands in the world, ClemenGold mandarins, has launched the Sinclair T55, reportedly the first fruit label approved for both home and commercial composting.
    13 May 2026
    13 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to reducing single-use labeling waste while maintaining the operational performance required by modern fresh produce supply chains, as well as the branding impact that fruit labels have on consumers.

    “Sustainability is part of how we do business every day,” says Nico van Schalkwyk, CEO of ClemenGold International.

    “By embracing proven, certified innovations like this one, we’re reducing waste in a way that works for both our supply chain and our consumers. It’s a simple change with a meaningful impact and a step forward for the industry.”

    Meeting composting standards EN 13432, NFT 51-800 and AS 5810, T55 is independently certified by TÜV Austria, Din Certo, and the Australasian Bioplastics Association (ABA) and meets global food safety compliance.

    Making consumer lives easier

    For consumers, the Sinclair T55 label provides an easy disposal solution allowing it to be composted together with fruit peel in home composting systems, helping to reduce contamination in organic waste streams.

    For retailers and brand owners, it offers a way to stay aligned with evolving fruit labeling and waste‑reduction regulations, while still preserving crucial point‑of‑sale performance, brand integrity, and the ability to reduce the environmental impact.

    Working alongside partners such as ClemenGold, Sinclair is showing how sustainability in fresh produce works best when it is integrated, measurable, and scalable from orchard operations to packaging design and end‑of‑life processes.

    A sustainable future for South Africa

    The move to T-55 by their group-owned packhouses establishes ClemenGold’s commitment to lead the sustainability change in South Africa’s citrus sector.

    “Partnerships like this help raise the bar for sustainability and innovation across our industry. It’s clear that our customers are eager to adopt certified fruit labeling solutions sooner rather than later, well ahead of any formal requirements,” said Duncan Jones, senior marketing manager at Sinclair.

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