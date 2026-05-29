Lesaka Payouts launches as adumo rebrand takes shape

adumo Payouts has officially rebranded to Lesaka Payouts, marking the next phase of its evolution within the Lesaka group and signalling deeper integration into the company’s growing fintech ecosystem.

Source: Supplied. Amelia Williams, head of Lesaka Payouts.

The move follows Lesaka’s acquisition of the business in October 2024 and reflects its full incorporation into the group’s broader platform.

While the business will continue delivering the payout and payment services clients rely on, the rebrand strengthens its position through greater scale, enhanced technology capability and expanded market reach.

“As Lesaka Payouts, we are part of a growing fintech ecosystem in Southern Africa,” says Amelia Williams, the new head of Lesaka Payouts. “While our name is changing, our commitment to our clients remains the same, with the added advantage of deeper technology capability, greater scale and broader market access.”

Strengthening a connected fintech ecosystem As part of the Lesaka group, Lesaka Payouts is now positioned within a connected fintech ecosystem that serves over 1.7 million customers and more than 120,000 merchants, processing more than R270bn in annual throughput. This integration enables closer collaboration across consumer-, merchant- and enterprise services, unlocking new opportunities in financial inclusion, digitisation and embedded finance.

This strategic alignment enables Lesaka Payouts to expand its range of solutions over time, integrate more deeply across the group’s broader fintech capabilities, and deliver greater long-term value to clients and partners. By operating within a connected ecosystem, the business is better positioned to enhance its offering, support innovation, and respond more effectively to evolving market needs.

Same Payouts business, with a fresh new Lesaka look Importantly, the transition to Lesaka Payouts is seamless. Clients, partners and cardholders can expect no disruption to services, systems or support structures. All existing Payouts cards remain fully functional, with no need for replacement until expiry, and all contracts, banking details and operational processes remain unchanged.

“Lesaka Payouts assures all clients and partners that it is business as usual,” adds Williams. “Existing agreements, service levels and support structures remain in place, and the same trusted teams continue to deliver the service our clients depend on.”

Positioned for future growth

With a footprint spanning South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Kenya, and supported by more than 3,300 employees across the group, Lesaka Payouts is well positioned to scale its offering across the region.

The move also enhances the company’s ability to innovate and evolve its solutions over time, bringing new capabilities to corporate and enterprise clients while maintaining the reliability and security that defines its current offering.

“For now, it is business as usual, with a fresh new name, new look and the backing of a stronger, growing fintech ecosystem,” concludes Williams.