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South African music stars celebrated at Metro FM Music Awards 2026
The ceremony, broadcast on SABC 1 and streamed on SABC+, also marked 40 years of METRO FM, with Ciza, Shandesh, and Thukuthela and Jazzworld among the key winners across multiple categories.
Ciza won Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. Shandesh was named Best Female Artist, while Kharishma took Best New Artist.
Thukuthela & Jazzworld were the most awarded act of the night, winning Best Produced Album, Best Dance, and Best Duo or Group.
Winners:
The winners in the various categories were as follows:
- Best Jazz Album: Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku
- Best Gospel Album: Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace
- Best Collaboration Song: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy
- Best Viral Challenge: Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni
- Best Hip Hop: Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz & A-Reece – Four Horsemen
- Best Dance: Jazzworld, Mawhoo & Thukuthela, Gl_Ceejay – Uzizwa Kanjani
- Best Music Video & Best Amapiano: Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela
- Best Maskandi: Khuzani – Umanikinikana
- Best Kwaito / Gqom: DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi
- Best African Pop: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy
- Best Styled Artist: Musa Keys
Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngobo received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Wilson B Nkosi was honoured for long service to Metro FM and the music industry. Ladysmith Black Mambazo were recognised as Global Icon recipients.
The event was hosted by Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka, with performances from DJ Tira, Nomfundo Hlophe, Shandesh, Nkosazana and others.