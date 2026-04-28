South African music stars celebrated at Metro FM Music Awards 2026

The MetroFM Music Awards 2026 took place at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April, with Ciza named Best Male Artist and Shandesh crowned Best Female Artist. The ceremony also marked 40 years of Metro FM and saw Thukuthela & Jazzworld emerge as the most awarded act of the night.

Ciza, Shandesh, Thukuthela and Jazzworld dominate the night as the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 celebrate 40 years of Metro FM. (Source: Metro FM

The ceremony, broadcast on SABC 1 and streamed on SABC+, also marked 40 years of METRO FM, with Ciza, Shandesh, and Thukuthela and Jazzworld among the key winners across multiple categories.

Ciza won Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. Shandesh was named Best Female Artist, while Kharishma took Best New Artist.

Thukuthela & Jazzworld were the most awarded act of the night, winning Best Produced Album, Best Dance, and Best Duo or Group.

Winners:

The winners in the various categories were as follows:

Best Jazz Album: Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku



Best Gospel Album: Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace



Best Collaboration Song: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy



Best Viral Challenge: Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni



Best Hip Hop: Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz & A-Reece – Four Horsemen



Best Dance: Jazzworld, Mawhoo & Thukuthela, Gl_Ceejay – Uzizwa Kanjani



Best Music Video & Best Amapiano: Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela



Best Maskandi: Khuzani – Umanikinikana



Best Kwaito / Gqom: DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi



Best African Pop: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy



Best Styled Artist: Musa Keys

Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngobo received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Wilson B Nkosi was honoured for long service to Metro FM and the music industry. Ladysmith Black Mambazo were recognised as Global Icon recipients.

The event was hosted by Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka, with performances from DJ Tira, Nomfundo Hlophe, Shandesh, Nkosazana and others.