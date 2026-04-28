South Africa
Retail Food & bev. services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Burger KingKLAMall of AfricaA-OSH EXPOScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nothing here to "Chuckles" over says Woolworths

    Woolworths has dismissed media reports that its iconic Chuckles brand was at risk. The reports surfaced last week following reports that the product’s manufacturer had entered liquidation.
    28 Apr 2026
    28 Apr 2026
    Woolworths has assured the public their Chuckles are safe(Image source: @ The SA Shop
    Woolworths has assured the public their Chuckles are safe(Image source: @ The SA Shop The SA Shop

    Woolworths has since then said that the Chuckles brand and other chocolate brands will continue to be available nationally in its stores.

    While the Chuckles brand is owned by the retailer, it is produced by Beyers Chocolates.

    Media reports last week said that Beyers Chocolates had a commercial dispute with Woolworths, and this led to the retailer reportedly cutting orders from the chocolatier, leading to it entering liquidation proceedings.

    The dispute was said to be over Beyers Chocolate’s factory expansion, which placed its exclusive agreement with Woolworths in jeopardy.

    Woolworths has remained tight-lipped about the dispute, only stating, “Woolworths cannot comment on the nature of our relations with Beyers due to confidentiality concerns.”

    Single biggest client

    While Woolworths is one of Beyers Chocolates' biggest single customers, the chocolatier also produces for Clicks, Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, Massmart and other retailers.

    It also does contract manufacturing for Mondelez International (owners of Cadbury), Amarula and coffee chain vida e caffè.

    It also produces for private label brand to airline sand the hospitality industry.

    It is also the Sweetie Pie brand producer.

    Assurances going forward

    Despite Woolworths assuring the public that Chuckles will be available in all stores, it is not clear what its relationship with Beyers Chocolates is going forward.

    “We can… share that Woollies chocolate – including Chuckles – is still the exceptional quality that our customers love and expect, and it is widely available across the country,” it says.

    Beyers Chocolates was founded in 1987 by Kees Beyers.

    Read more: retail, Woolworths, retail brand, Beyers Chocolates
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz