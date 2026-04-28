Nothing here to "Chuckles" over says Woolworths

Woolworths has dismissed media reports that its iconic Chuckles brand was at risk. The reports surfaced last week following reports that the product’s manufacturer had entered liquidation.

Woolworths has assured the public their Chuckles are safe(Image source: @ The SA Shop The SA Shop

Woolworths has since then said that the Chuckles brand and other chocolate brands will continue to be available nationally in its stores.

While the Chuckles brand is owned by the retailer, it is produced by Beyers Chocolates.

Media reports last week said that Beyers Chocolates had a commercial dispute with Woolworths, and this led to the retailer reportedly cutting orders from the chocolatier, leading to it entering liquidation proceedings.

The dispute was said to be over Beyers Chocolate’s factory expansion, which placed its exclusive agreement with Woolworths in jeopardy.

Woolworths has remained tight-lipped about the dispute, only stating, “Woolworths cannot comment on the nature of our relations with Beyers due to confidentiality concerns.”

Single biggest client

While Woolworths is one of Beyers Chocolates' biggest single customers, the chocolatier also produces for Clicks, Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, Massmart and other retailers.

It also does contract manufacturing for Mondelez International (owners of Cadbury), Amarula and coffee chain vida e caffè.

It also produces for private label brand to airline sand the hospitality industry.

It is also the Sweetie Pie brand producer.

Assurances going forward

Despite Woolworths assuring the public that Chuckles will be available in all stores, it is not clear what its relationship with Beyers Chocolates is going forward.

“We can… share that Woollies chocolate – including Chuckles – is still the exceptional quality that our customers love and expect, and it is widely available across the country,” it says.

Beyers Chocolates was founded in 1987 by Kees Beyers.