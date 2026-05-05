Realm Digital launches Nexr: A dedicated immersive technology brand built on proven demand

Realm Digital, a technology partner with over two decades of experience in software design, development, and digital strategy, today announced the launch of Nexr, a standalone immersive technology brand focused on delivering virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and 360° immersive media solutions.

Nexr represents a natural evolution of Realm Digital’s growing footprint in the immersive space. Built on years of hands-on delivery across multiple industries, the brand formalises a capability that has already been proven in practice. Nexr has been established in direct response to sustained client demand, increasing project volume, and the recognition that immersive technology requires dedicated focus, specialised skills, and a distinct identity.

Operating as part of the Realm Group, Nexr partners with organisations to design and deliver immersive experiences that address real operational challenges. Its services span training simulations, virtual facility tours, interactive product showcases, and experiential brand activations. Early adoption has been seen across sectors such as education, healthcare, mining, financial services, and retail, with Nexr already delivering work for clients including PwC, Woolworths, Sanlam, and Snapplify.

In practice, this has included developing VR-based safety induction programmes for mining operators, where realistic simulated environments allow workers to train for high-risk scenarios without exposure to real-world danger, and immersive retail training experiences that enable staff to practise customer interactions and store procedures in a controlled, repeatable format.

“We did not set out to create a new brand for its own sake,” said Simon Bestbier, CEO of Realm Digital. “Our position in the immersive space has been built through consistent delivery, project after project, across industries. Nexr is a reflection of that journey. It gives this capability the focus, structure, and room required to scale.”

Imtiyaz Mohamed, head of consulting at Nexr, added: “Nexr started as a response to a clear and recurring opportunity. As we continued to invest in immersive technology, it became evident that this needed to stand on its own. We have the experience, we have the track record, and we understand where this space is heading. Nexr brings all of that together under a dedicated brand.”

Nexr operates as an independent brand within the Realm Group, underpinned by the same principles that have defined Realm Digital for over 25 years: a strategy-led approach, a focus on measurable outcomes, and a commitment to long-term value creation.

The immersive technology sector continues to gain momentum across industries traditionally reliant on physical environments and in-person engagement. From VR-based safety training in mining to immersive product experiences in retail, organisations are increasingly adopting these technologies to improve efficiency, engagement, and performance.

“This is not a future concept, it is already happening,” Mohamed said. “Immersive technology is changing how organisations train, operate, and connect. Nexr is positioned to play a meaningful role in that shift.”

About Nexr

Nexr is an immersive technology company specialising in VR, AR, MR, and 360° immersive media. From strategy through to delivery, Nexr designs and builds purposeful immersive experiences for organisations across industries. Nexr is part of the Realm Group.

About Realm Digital

Established over two decades ago, Realm Digital is a technology partner based in Cape Town, South Africa. Realm Digital works with industry leaders to deliver outcomes across software design and development, digital strategy, and emerging technologies.



