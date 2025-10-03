Computer Mania’s Shopify migration: Building a scalable e-commerce future

Top stories
For over 30 years, Computer Mania has been South Africa’s leading independent technology retailer. With 34 physical stores across the Western Cape and Gauteng and a growing online presence, the brand serves thousands of customers seeking the latest in computing and tech solutions.
As digital retail rapidly evolved, Computer Mania recognised the need to future-proof its e-commerce platform. The goal was to deliver a fast, modern, and scalable online shopping experience for both existing and new customers.
Computer Mania’s Magento-based website had served its purpose but was beginning to show serious limitations:
Computer Mania approached Realm Digital to help reimagine its e-commerce ecosystem.
After carefully assessing their needs, Realm recommended a full migration from Magento to Shopify.
Realm Digital developed a comprehensive migration plan that combined Shopify’s robust e-commerce capabilities with a reimagined customer experience.
Key elements of the solution included:
We seamlessly transferred all data from Magento to Shopify, working closely with the client to clean and organise information to ensure accuracy and consistency.
The site was given a fresh, modern look aligned with Computer Mania’s brand, with mobile-first optimisation to meet the growing demand for mobile shopping.
Product categories were restructured to make browsing intuitive and product discovery effortless, supporting stronger engagement and increased sales.
The Shopify platform was integrated with Computer Mania’s inventory management system, ensuring smooth backend operations and consistency across channels.
The project followed an Agile methodology with design sprints, UX testing, and analytics, creating a customer-centric e-commerce experience.
The project spanned five months from initial planning to go-live, delivering measurable improvements across Computer Mania’s e-commerce performance.
Key outcomes included:
The Shopify platform enabled Computer Mania to expand into new product lines, strengthen mobile optimisation, and launch a dedicated mobile app.
These initiatives reinforced the retailer’s reputation as a forward-thinking technology brand in both physical and online retail.
This project showcases Realm Digital’s expertise in Shopify migration and e-commerce optimisation. By combining technical excellence with strategic insight, Realm delivered a platform that not only met Computer Mania’s immediate needs but also set the stage for sustainable digital growth in a competitive online retail environment.
Ready to future-proof your e-commerce platform? Let's chat about how we can help you migrate, scale, and unlock new growth opportunities.
