Computer Mania’s Shopify migration: Building a scalable e-commerce future

Computer Mania needed a platform built to scale their online retail store. Realm Digital recommended and delivered a full migration from Magento to Shopify, unlocking new growth opportunities.

The client

For over 30 years, Computer Mania has been South Africa’s leading independent technology retailer. With 34 physical stores across the Western Cape and Gauteng and a growing online presence, the brand serves thousands of customers seeking the latest in computing and tech solutions.

As digital retail rapidly evolved, Computer Mania recognised the need to future-proof its e-commerce platform. The goal was to deliver a fast, modern, and scalable online shopping experience for both existing and new customers.

The challenge

Computer Mania’s Magento-based website had served its purpose but was beginning to show serious limitations:

Outdated design that no longer reflected the brand’s reputation for innovation.



Performance and speed issues created friction in the shopping journey.



Data inconsistencies across product catalogues.



Limited advanced e-commerce functionality, including promotions, abandoned cart recovery, and vouchers.



A platform that lacked scalability to support long-term growth in online retail.

Computer Mania approached Realm Digital to help reimagine its e-commerce ecosystem.

The solution

After carefully assessing their needs, Realm recommended a full migration from Magento to Shopify.

Realm Digital developed a comprehensive migration plan that combined Shopify’s robust e-commerce capabilities with a reimagined customer experience.

Key elements of the solution included:

Full Shopify migration

We seamlessly transferred all data from Magento to Shopify, working closely with the client to clean and organise information to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Website redesign

The site was given a fresh, modern look aligned with Computer Mania’s brand, with mobile-first optimisation to meet the growing demand for mobile shopping.

Improved product taxonomy and navigation

Product categories were restructured to make browsing intuitive and product discovery effortless, supporting stronger engagement and increased sales.

Shopify apps and custom features

PC Builder custom application: Empowering customers to configure and build their own PCs online.



Empowering customers to configure and build their own PCs online. Matrixify: Streamlining bulk data handling and product management.



Streamlining bulk data handling and product management. Courier Guy integration: Offering reliable, automated shipping options at checkout.



Offering reliable, automated shipping options at checkout. Live chat and support channels: Enhancing customer communication.



Enhancing customer communication. Voucher and abandoned cart functionality: Boosting retention and conversions.

Retail system integration

The Shopify platform was integrated with Computer Mania’s inventory management system, ensuring smooth backend operations and consistency across channels.

Agile, user-focused delivery

The project followed an Agile methodology with design sprints, UX testing, and analytics, creating a customer-centric e-commerce experience.

The results

The project spanned five months from initial planning to go-live, delivering measurable improvements across Computer Mania’s e-commerce performance.

Key outcomes included:

25% increase in average user engagement time.



21% increase in new user acquisition.



A large improvement in overall e-commerce performance, including a wider variety of products purchased by customers compared to before the migration.



A future-ready Shopify foundation that supports ongoing innovation, scalability, and seamless integration of new technologies.

Future growth and innovation

The Shopify platform enabled Computer Mania to expand into new product lines, strengthen mobile optimisation, and launch a dedicated mobile app.

These initiatives reinforced the retailer’s reputation as a forward-thinking technology brand in both physical and online retail.

"This partnership is about more than just tech. It’s about aligning with a team that understands our business and brings the strategic firepower to help us evolve. Realm Digital has earned our trust over time, and we’re excited to have them walking this journey with us – rethinking how we deliver value to customers in a digital-first world."

– Jandre De Milander, CEO of Computer Mania

Key takeaways

Migrating from Magento to Shopify unlocked speed, scalability, and advanced e-commerce features.



A customer-first design improved engagement, product discovery, and online sales.

