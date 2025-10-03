South Africa
Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Realm DigitalSpark MediaA-OSH EXPODentsuRogerwilcoBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesRainbow ChickenCapital LegacyaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Computer Mania’s Shopify migration: Building a scalable e-commerce future

    Computer Mania needed a platform built to scale their online retail store. Realm Digital recommended and delivered a full migration from Magento to Shopify, unlocking new growth opportunities.
    Issued by Realm Digital
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Computer Mania&#x2019;s Shopify migration: Building a scalable e-commerce future

    The client

    For over 30 years, Computer Mania has been South Africa’s leading independent technology retailer. With 34 physical stores across the Western Cape and Gauteng and a growing online presence, the brand serves thousands of customers seeking the latest in computing and tech solutions.

    As digital retail rapidly evolved, Computer Mania recognised the need to future-proof its e-commerce platform. The goal was to deliver a fast, modern, and scalable online shopping experience for both existing and new customers.

    The challenge

    Computer Mania’s Magento-based website had served its purpose but was beginning to show serious limitations:

    • Outdated design that no longer reflected the brand’s reputation for innovation.
    • Performance and speed issues created friction in the shopping journey.
    • Data inconsistencies across product catalogues.
    • Limited advanced e-commerce functionality, including promotions, abandoned cart recovery, and vouchers.
    • A platform that lacked scalability to support long-term growth in online retail.

    Computer Mania approached Realm Digital to help reimagine its e-commerce ecosystem.

    The solution

    After carefully assessing their needs, Realm recommended a full migration from Magento to Shopify.

    Realm Digital developed a comprehensive migration plan that combined Shopify’s robust e-commerce capabilities with a reimagined customer experience.

    Key elements of the solution included:

    Full Shopify migration

    We seamlessly transferred all data from Magento to Shopify, working closely with the client to clean and organise information to ensure accuracy and consistency.

    Website redesign

    The site was given a fresh, modern look aligned with Computer Mania’s brand, with mobile-first optimisation to meet the growing demand for mobile shopping.

    Improved product taxonomy and navigation

    Product categories were restructured to make browsing intuitive and product discovery effortless, supporting stronger engagement and increased sales.

    Shopify apps and custom features

    • PC Builder custom application: Empowering customers to configure and build their own PCs online.
    • Matrixify: Streamlining bulk data handling and product management.
    • Courier Guy integration: Offering reliable, automated shipping options at checkout.
    • Live chat and support channels: Enhancing customer communication.
    • Voucher and abandoned cart functionality: Boosting retention and conversions.

    Retail system integration

    The Shopify platform was integrated with Computer Mania’s inventory management system, ensuring smooth backend operations and consistency across channels.

    Agile, user-focused delivery

    The project followed an Agile methodology with design sprints, UX testing, and analytics, creating a customer-centric e-commerce experience.

    Computer Mania&#x2019;s Shopify migration: Building a scalable e-commerce future

    The results

    The project spanned five months from initial planning to go-live, delivering measurable improvements across Computer Mania’s e-commerce performance.

    Key outcomes included:

    • 25% increase in average user engagement time.
    • 21% increase in new user acquisition.
    • A large improvement in overall e-commerce performance, including a wider variety of products purchased by customers compared to before the migration.
    • A future-ready Shopify foundation that supports ongoing innovation, scalability, and seamless integration of new technologies.

    Future growth and innovation

    The Shopify platform enabled Computer Mania to expand into new product lines, strengthen mobile optimisation, and launch a dedicated mobile app.
    These initiatives reinforced the retailer’s reputation as a forward-thinking technology brand in both physical and online retail.

    "This partnership is about more than just tech. It’s about aligning with a team that understands our business and brings the strategic firepower to help us evolve. Realm Digital has earned our trust over time, and we’re excited to have them walking this journey with us – rethinking how we deliver value to customers in a digital-first world."
    – Jandre De Milander, CEO of Computer Mania

    Key takeaways

  • Migrating from Magento to Shopify unlocked speed, scalability, and advanced e-commerce features.
  • A customer-first design improved engagement, product discovery, and online sales.
  • Computer Mania is now equipped with a scalable Shopify foundation that supports innovation, omnichannel retail, and future growth.

    This project showcases Realm Digital’s expertise in Shopify migration and e-commerce optimisation. By combining technical excellence with strategic insight, Realm delivered a platform that not only met Computer Mania’s immediate needs but also set the stage for sustainable digital growth in a competitive online retail environment.

    Ready to future-proof your e-commerce platform? Let's chat about how we can help you migrate, scale, and unlock new growth opportunities.

    • Read more: Realm Digital, Shopify, Computer Mania
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Realm Digital
    Realm Digital is a global technology partner dedicated to helping businesses realise their vision through end-to-end digital solutions. Our process spans strategic consulting, user-focused design, and full-scale development, followed by ongoing support to drive long-term success. With a talented team committed to innovation and exceptional client experience, we deliver impactful results that add value at every stage.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    AccountantCape TownLML Shared Solutions15 Aug
    More jobs
    Education
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz