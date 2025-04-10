Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Burger KingVolpesMall of AfricaSmart MediaMegaVision MediaBizcommunity.comMpactBrandMappOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail E-commerce

    Realm Digital appointed as digital partner to Van Schaik

    We’re proud to announce that Realm Digital has been appointed as the official digital partner to Van Schaik.
    Issued by Realm Digital
    10 Apr 2025
    10 Apr 2025
    Realm Digital appointed as digital partner to Van Schaik

    As part of this partnership, Realm Digital will collaborate closely with the Van Schaik team to drive a range of high-impact digital initiatives. This includes end-to-end design and development across their digital platforms, strategic input to help shape and evolve their digital roadmap, and focused efforts to accelerate their e-commerce growth and innovation.

    Simon Bestbier, CEO of Realm Digital, commented: "We’ve had the privilege of working with Van Schaik for over 15 years, and we’re incredibly excited to take that partnership to the next level. Established in 1914, Van Schaik is a true powerhouse in the academic textbook space and one of South Africa’s most iconic and trusted brands. We’re looking forward to what we can build together in this next chapter."

    Ugan Poobalan, CEO of Van Schaik, added: "We’ve always seen Realm Digital as a trusted partner, and formalising this partnership is a natural next step in our digital journey. Their understanding of our business, combined with their technical and strategic capability, makes them the ideal partner to help us scale and evolve our digital offering. We’re looking forward to what we can achieve together."

    We’re excited to continue building on a long-standing relationship and help unlock even more value through the power of digital.

    About Realm Digital

    Realm Digital is a leading development and technology company with over two decades of experience driving growth and innovation for businesses. Realm specialises in providing top-tier digital strategies, guidance, and technology implementations, empowering our clients to succeed in the digital age. Our comprehensive services range from tailored design and development to strategic talent management. With a commitment to proactivity, bold thinking, and cultivating top talent, Realm Digital is the trusted partner for businesses looking to harness the power of technology.

    Read more: Van Schaik, Simon Bestbier, Realm Digital
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Realm Digital
    Realm Digital is a global technology partner dedicated to helping businesses realise their vision through end-to-end digital solutions. Our process spans strategic consulting, user-focused design, and full-scale development, followed by ongoing support to drive long-term success. With a talented team committed to innovation and exceptional client experience, we deliver impactful results that add value at every stage.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz