Realm Digital appointed as digital partner to Van Schaik

We’re proud to announce that Realm Digital has been appointed as the official digital partner to Van Schaik.

As part of this partnership, Realm Digital will collaborate closely with the Van Schaik team to drive a range of high-impact digital initiatives. This includes end-to-end design and development across their digital platforms, strategic input to help shape and evolve their digital roadmap, and focused efforts to accelerate their e-commerce growth and innovation.

Simon Bestbier, CEO of Realm Digital, commented: "We’ve had the privilege of working with Van Schaik for over 15 years, and we’re incredibly excited to take that partnership to the next level. Established in 1914, Van Schaik is a true powerhouse in the academic textbook space and one of South Africa’s most iconic and trusted brands. We’re looking forward to what we can build together in this next chapter."

Ugan Poobalan, CEO of Van Schaik, added: "We’ve always seen Realm Digital as a trusted partner, and formalising this partnership is a natural next step in our digital journey. Their understanding of our business, combined with their technical and strategic capability, makes them the ideal partner to help us scale and evolve our digital offering. We’re looking forward to what we can achieve together."

We’re excited to continue building on a long-standing relationship and help unlock even more value through the power of digital.

About Realm Digital

Realm Digital is a leading development and technology company with over two decades of experience driving growth and innovation for businesses. Realm specialises in providing top-tier digital strategies, guidance, and technology implementations, empowering our clients to succeed in the digital age. Our comprehensive services range from tailored design and development to strategic talent management. With a commitment to proactivity, bold thinking, and cultivating top talent, Realm Digital is the trusted partner for businesses looking to harness the power of technology.



