Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickHelmTDMCVarsity VibeKantarHOT 102.7FMBurger KingYehBaby Marketing CreativesBroad MediaRand ShowUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioDMASALevergyIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Branding

    How Dove is repositioning its brand in the age of dermocosmetics

    Dove has entered the facial skincare category for the first time with Dove Regenerative in Brazil, a range developed in response to the growing demand for dermocosmetic products. The move signals a strategic shift for the brand which is best known for its body care and inclusive messaging, as it seeks to position itself within a rapidly evolving segment of the beauty market.
    10 Apr 2025
    10 Apr 2025
    How Dove is repositioning its brand in the age of dermocosmetics

    Rapid rises

    According to Dove’s insights, demand for dermocosmetics – skincare products designed by dermatologists – is rocketing. Data from Nielsen[a] predicts the global dermocosmetics segment is currently worth €8bn, representing 24% of the skincare market.

    With growth rates currently at 10.5%, reports suggest dermocosmetics could represent 38% of skincare sales by 2030 – and Brazil is among the key markets reporting rapid rises.

    "We saw an opportunity to land an affordable skincare range that’s backed by cutting-edge science with premium ingredients, and democratises access to this type of product," said Luana Pereira, Dove Face communications lead.

    “Until now, consumers have had to compromise either on price or results. We saw an opportunity for Dove to land an affordable skincare range in the space between premium and mass brands. A range that’s backed by cutting-edge science with premium ingredients, and democratises access to this type of product.”

    Visible results

    Created with Brazil’s racially diverse population in mind, the range was tested to ensure visible results on over 100 different Brazilian skin tones.

    “In line with our strategy of being explicitly inclusive of all women, ensuring visible results on all skin tones has always been a priority in the development of our formulas,” Pereira adds.

    “To guarantee our products would be as effective as possible for everyone, we ensured a representative sample of people of different skin tones in all our formula tests, especially the clinical ones.”

    Unlocking more value from established brands and reinforcing brand distinctiveness are central to Unilever’s Growth Action Plan which is a long-term strategy designed to accelerate growth and sharpen the competitive edge of its core business by 2030.

    Read more: brand, skincare, Dove
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz