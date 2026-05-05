Safrea calls for strengthening protection for freelance journalists

Freelancers, the backbone of press freedom. World Press Freedom Day 2026 reminds us of the important role that freelancers play in the media landscape and the need to protect them and ensure that they operate in a fair environment.

This year’s theme, Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security is one that aligns with the mandate of Safrea (The Southern African Freelancers’ Association), and media and communications freelancers across the region.

Since its foundation in 1999, Safrea has promoted the interests of freelance media professionals. In the intervening 27 years, the economic, social and political terrain has changed, in some ways quite dramatically. The options for full-time work have shrunk, and more and more journalists, editors, photo-journalists and others have found themselves working as freelancers. This makes Safrea’s work to improve their professional standing, and to make working as a freelancer more rewarding, ever more important.

This month, the much-awaited Safrea Rates Survey 2025/26 will be finalised and shared with members and the public. This survey plays a pivotal role in putting a finger on the pulse of how freelancers conduct their work to identify areas for support and improvement.

Nathi Gule, chairperson at Safrea

Safrea chairperson, Nathi Gule, says it’s important that freelancers are recognised as pivotal in a peaceful future: “Safrea supports freelancers in media as the backbone of the work required to shape a future at peace. The future depends on a media space where journalists can work freely and safely, and where freelancers are recognised, protected, and fairly compensated for their contribution,” he says.

The chair notes that across our region, freelancers continue to carry a significant share of vital storytelling in the media, both conventional and social media – often without contracts, fair pay, or adequate protection. “Our Rates Survey has, over the years, been a silent witness to the stagnation of freelance rates. How are people expected to work as dedicated reporters, bringing evidence and facts to the public, when their income is not at a level that is sustainable?

"As the crisis triggered by global events widens, the fallout in Southern Africa and the links with the rest of the world will need to be reported, not just shared in social media clickbait. It is crucial that the role of freelancing in reporting unfolding events is supported, both in better conditions and better remuneration for the freelancers doing the work.”

Safrea therefore calls on governments, media institutions, and development partners to strengthen protections for freelance journalists, and to ensure fair remuneration practices. Gule says it is important to create inclusive opportunities within the media sector. Importantly, both society and the state must recognise that press freedom extends to everyone who practices journalism, not only those within formal newsrooms.

In 2025 and this year, Safrea has strengthened its relations with strategic stakeholders like the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF), and Professional Editors Guild (PEG) to align with supporting the work of freelancers.



