    Safrea condemns police harassment of freelance journalist in Cape Town

    Issued by Safrea
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Association calls for investigation, return of phone, and renewed SAPS training on media rights.
    The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) notes with concern the news of the alleged assault and repeated harassment of freelance journalist Sandiso Phaliso by police officers in Nyanga, Cape Town. Safrea, a professional community for media and freelance practitioners in Southern Africa, strongly condemns all abusive actions against freelance journalists in the course of their work.

    According to various media reports, Phaliso was allegedly assaulted, forced to delete photographs, and had his phone confiscated on two separate occasions within five days while covering events in the area – despite clearly identifying himself as a journalist. Such actions contravene the guarantees of press freedom enshrined in the South African Constitution, as well as SAPS’s National Instruction 5 of 2017 and Standing Order 156, which require police officers to “treat all media representatives with courtesy, dignity and respect, even when provoked,” and prohibit the unlawful seizure of journalistic equipment.

    “Journalists are the eyes and ears of the public,” said Nathi Gule, chairperson of Safrea. “Assaulting, intimidating or obstructing them is an attack on the public’s right to be informed. We welcome reports stating that the provisional SAPS spokesperson has invited Phaliso to lodge a formal report on the matter, and we trust that this will lead to a full and transparent investigation.”

    Safrea calls on the SAPS to ensure the immediate return of Phaliso’s phone, and to take decisive disciplinary action against any officers found guilty of misconduct. Safrea further shares the view that a constructive, respectful relationship between journalists and police is essential, and therefore urges the SAPS to renew training for officers on their duties towards media representatives.

    Read more: Southern African Freelancers’ Association, Sandiso Phaliso, Nathi Gule
    Safrea
    Safrea is the Southern African Freelancers Association. We provide advocacy, support and resources to freelancers in the media and communications industry, and provide tools, training and networking to freelance professionals.
    Let's do Biz