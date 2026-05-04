May the 4th be with you: The internet celebrates Star Wars Day

Every year on 4 May, social feeds light up with lightsabers, memes and one unmistakable greeting: “May the 4th be with you.”

What started as a playful pun has evolved into a full-blown digital celebration, with brands, celebrities and fans flooding social media with tributes, memes and nostalgia. The phrase “May the 4th be with you” is a spin on the famous line from the Star Wars franchise, “May the Force be with you”, and its use dates back decades.

@disneyplus Today and every day, #MayThe4thBeWithYou. ✨ All of these and more are streaming on #DisneyPlus. ♬ original sound - Disney+

One of the earliest recorded mentions appeared in 1979, when the line was used in a congratulatory message to Margaret Thatcher on becoming UK prime minister.

Over time, the date organically grew into an unofficial fan holiday, gaining traction online before being embraced by brands, media platforms and the entertainment industry at large.

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A new film builds momentum

This year’s May the 4th moment also lands just weeks ahead of a major franchise return to cinemas.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set for release on 22 May 2026, marking the first Star Wars theatrical release in nearly seven years.

The film brings the widely popular Disney+ series into cinemas, following Din Djarin and Grogu as they navigate a post-Empire galaxy under the emerging New Republic.

Comic Con Cape Town taps into the moment

The online conversation also played out on the ground, with Comic Con Cape Town turning its final day into an early May the 4th celebration.

The event leaned fully into fan participation, from cosplay showcases and quiz battles to themed activations that blurred the line between entertainment and brand engagement.

The force is with the internet

Today, May the 4th is less about formal celebration and more about participation. Social feeds fill up with everything from iconic quotes and throwback scenes to playful memes and themed marketing campaigns.

A fandom that was once niche has become fully mainstream, and brands, creators, and fans all now share the same digital space in celebrating it.

Burger King joined the celebration with a limited-edition Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu themed meal, complete with collectible mugs

At the same time, Universal Music South Africa curated a Star Wars-inspired playlist, highlighting the franchise’s instantly recognisable score.

A fandom that keeps evolving

Decades after its debut, Star Wars remains one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, continuing to find new audiences across generations. Days like May the 4th highlight not just its legacy, but its ability to stay relevant in an always-online culture.