Entries open for 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026

Reclaiming Johannesburg’s inner city together.

Radio 702 proudly presents the 2026 edition of Walk the Talk, now reimagined and presented for the first time as the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk. Entries for this iconic event are officially open today. Taking place on Sunday, 26 July 2026, it invites Gauteng’s residents and visitors to come together to rediscover and reclaim the heart of Johannesburg’s central business district through a walking experience that celebrates community, culture, and urban renewal.

Presented in partnership with Jozi My Jozi and the City of Johannesburg, this year’s Walk the Talk marks a new chapter, inviting participants to explore three carefully designed routes – 5km, 8km, and 15km – that weave through the city’s most cherished precincts. The walk will start and finish at the historic Ellis Park, allowing walkers to journey through Johannesburg’s rich architectural heritage, thriving creative hubs, and key landmarks, telling a story of a resilience and transformation.

City champions: Absa and Standard Bank

At the heart of this initiative is a shared commitment between Absa and Standard Bank to serve the greater good of Johannesburg’s revitalisation. The partnership reflects how leading institutions can collaborate, combining their strengths and resources to support the city’s ongoing regeneration in a unified and impactful way.

Absa has remained deeply rooted in Johannesburg’s central business district for decades. Guided by its ‘partner with purpose’ approach and anchored in the belief that 'Your Story Matters', Absa is committed to empowering Africa’s tomorrow, one story at a time. Through its partnership with Jozi My Jozi, Absa supports initiatives that improve safety, infrastructure, and public spaces – helping to create a city that functions better for the people and businesses who rely on it every day. Its investment ensures sustainable impact that complements efforts to breathe new life into the city’s cultural and commercial heart.

Standard Bank partners with Jozi my Jozi and the City of Johannesburg to enhance the inner city’s safety, cleanliness, and public spaces, fostering an environment that encourages urban exploration and strengthens community pride. Their contribution plays a pivotal role in making Johannesburg’s CBD more welcoming, vibrant, and accessible to all.

Together, Absa and Standard Bank exemplify the shared vision and leadership essential for transforming Johannesburg into a safe, accessible, and vibrant urban environment – a vision brought to life with 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk. Powered by Radio 702, this event offers a unique opportunity for community members to engage directly with the city’s revival journey, celebrating progress while walking through revitalised precincts shaped by these pivotal partnerships.

Walking with purpose: Supporting the homeless

The Walk the Talk journey also champions social upliftment. Participants will have the option to purchase Mi-Change blockchain vouchers during registration, enabling compassionate support for Johannesburg’s homeless community. These vouchers, distributed via partnerships with NGOs MES and U-Turn and powered by Zito, provide access to meals, showers, clothing, toiletries, or shelter. This innovative approach shifts impact from short-term relief to lasting transformation.

Transport Partners

To facilitate convenient and sustainable access to the event, 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk proudly partners with Gautrain and Prasa, offering participants reliable public transport options to reach Ellis Park with ease. The collaboration reflects the event’s commitment to accessible and environmental responsibility.

Event details and registration:

Date: Sunday, 26 July 2026

Start and finish: Ellis Park, Johannesburg CBD

Routes: 5km, 8km, and 15km – all wheelchair and pram friendly.

Ticket prices:

15km: R390 (adults) | R190 (juniors 15-19) | Temporary license R60 (if required)

8km: R370 (adults) | R170 (children 12 and under)

5km: R370 (adults) | R170 (children 12 and under)

Entries open: 30 April 2026

Entries close: 22 July 2026

Important: Pets, including dogs, are not permitted on any of the routes to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants. The use of blades, bicycles, or mechanically operated devices is also strictly prohibited.

Every participant will receive a medal commemorating their commitment to reclaiming and revitalising Johannesburg and reinforcing the connections between its people and places.

The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk offers a powerful opportunity for Johannesburg’s residents and visitors alike to reconnect with the city’s vibrant heart. Through our proud partnerships, we unite diverse efforts aimed at making our inner city safer, more accessible, and full of life. This event is a continuing testament to how collaboration and community spirit can transform public spaces and upfilft those in need. We invite all Joburgers to join us as we walk purposefully together – affirming that every step not only celebrates our city’s heritage but also shapes a more connected and compassionate future. Let’s Walk the Talk.

– Alastair Teeling-Smith, 702 station manager

To enter 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, and to gather detailed event information, kindly visit Primedia+.



