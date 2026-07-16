Ndabe Zondi takes over the 947 Top 40 powered by Checkers with a new approach

947 doubles down on music with the appointment of Ndabe Zondi as the new host of the '947 Top 40 powered by Checkers'.

As music and music content continue to play a central role in 947's content strategy, 947's chart show is being refreshed with a digital-first approach designed to help listeners hear, see, share and discover the biggest songs and artists shaping the culture. Music radio has evolved beyond the airwaves and 947 is hoping to lead the way with this appointment.

Already known for creating standout music content, Ndabe Zondi has built a strong following through features like CarPark Karaoke, which has welcomed everyone from rising stars to some of South Africa's biggest names, including Nasty C and Rowlene. Now, he'll bring that same energy, creativity and passion for music to one of the station's flagship shows.

947 programme manager, Gregory Aldridge, had this to say about the changes: "Ndabe is a massive part of our vision for the future of 947. He's passionate about artists, on-the-ground at events and understands digital audiences. We're excited to see him reimagine the Top 40 experience for a new generation of listeners."

Zondi will continue to host The Night Shift from 10pm to 12am, Monday to Thursday, while taking the reins of the 947 Top 40 powered by Checkers.

Meanwhile, Nick Explicit remains a key part of the 947 line-up and will continue waking up Joburg on Daybreak, weekdays from 5am to 6am.

The new era of the 947 Top 40 powered by Checkers launches on Friday, 17 July.



