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    Carlpool with Kfm 94.5: A welcome lift amid rising petrol prices

    With petrol prices recently soaring to new heights, Kfm 94.5 is stepping up to join Cape Town motorists in a very special way. Today, 7 April, Kfm’s popular drive-time show, The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie, will kick off the “Carlpool with Kfm 94.5” – a one-day initiative aimed to ease the burden on commuters. As part of the initiative, The Flash Drive will join listeners on their daily commute by literally picking them up and ferrying them to and from work, helping them save on petrol for the day.
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    7 Apr 2026
    7 Apr 2026
    Carlpool with Kfm 94.5: A welcome lift amid rising petrol prices

    In partnership with the iconic City Sightseeing, Carl and his team will transport lucky listeners aboard a premium red double-decker City Sightseeing bus, offering a free return trip between home and work. Morning pick-ups will take place from approximately 6am to 9am, with afternoon drop-offs between 3pm and 7pm. The Flash Drive will broadcast from the bus during the afternoon trip, as always between 3pm and 7pm.

    Following an on-air call, listeners registered their details via Primedia+, and a select group was chosen to take part in this unique experience. Those on board can expect a catered journey complete with prizes, surprises, and the camaraderie that comes from coming together as a community during challenging times.

    Carl Wastie says: “After hearing about the increase in petrol prices, we wanted to do something meaningful for our listeners. The Carlpool is our way of showing that we’re in this together – giving people a hassle-free day and hopefully brightening their spirits while saving fuel. It’s about connection, support, and a little bit of fun when it’s most needed.”

    Motorists and commuters are encouraged to keep an eye out for the iconic red City Sightseeing bus adorned with Kfm 94.5 branding, cruising through Cape Town’s streets today. Spotting the bus is a reminder that community support is on the move, making a difference in people’s daily lives.

    The initiative demonstrates Kfm’s dedication not just to entertain and inform, but to stand alongside its audience in meaningful ways.

    Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, Carl Wastie, Kfm 94.5
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    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
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