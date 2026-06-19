Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Event Specialist Cape Town
- Events Business Unit Director Johannesburg
947 Joburg Day 2026 transforms into a cultural playground with all-star line-up
947 Joburg Day 2026 proudly presents:
For years, 947 has been intricately woven into the fabric of Johannesburg’s vibrant energy. Now, 947 Joburg Day is embarking on a new journey, one that will boldly paint Joburg pink, bringing fresh energy and innovation to the city’s spring celebrations.
This isn’t just about a stage; it is a world of experiences curated to celebrate Joburg’s unique culture and spirit. Every artist shines alongside interactive zones designed for families, youth, food lovers, creatives, and style enthusiasts alike. It’s more than a day out, it is the cultural event where Joburg connects, creates, and celebrates spring and togetherness.
Bring the whole crew – This is a family-first celebration
947 Joburg Day is tailor-made for the family and community spirit that defines Johannesburg. Whether you’re soaking up live music at the main stage, exploring interactive family zones, enjoying local art and street culture, or indulging in South African street food, there’s a place and pace for everyone to connect and celebrate.
“947 Joburg Day has always been part of Johannesburg’s soundtrack. This year marks the beginning of a bold new journey as we start painting Joburg pink, bringing deeper cultural experiences, immersive activations, and family-friendly fun to life. We are excited to lead Joburg into a vibrant new era of celebration, embracing everything that makes Joburg 947 and 947 Joburg”, states Primedia Broadcasting’s chief content officer, Mzo Jojwana.
Grab your ticket before they’re gone!
Tickets are available now online at ticketmaster.co.za!
General access: R550
Chill Zone: R1000 (perfect for those wanting a more relaxed, premium festival vibe) Kids (ages 3-12) R250
Be fast, because the first 2 000 tickets bought, each come with preferential parking and other awesome surprises.
Event details:
Date: Saturday, 5 September 2026
Venue: Crocodile Creek Polo Club
Gates Open: 9am
Step into Joburg’s cultural playground, embrace the pink energy and make spring memories unlike any other. Don’t miss your chance to be part of 947 Joburg Day 2026 – where 947 and Joburg come together to shine, inspire and celebrate.
Stay tuned for updates and exclusive surprises on primeidaplus.com and tune in to 947 for more.
- 947 Joburg Day 2026 transforms into a cultural playground with all-star line-up19 Jun 09:39
- Alpha Ramushwana: Emerging political and governance journalist poised to shape SA’s media landscape02 Jun 10:13
- Nedbank Business Ignite 2026: Calling South Africa’s purpose-driven entrepreneurs to enter01 Jun 10:52
- Entries open for 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 202604 May 09:44
- 702 MTN Small Business Awards winner announcement29 Apr 11:36