947 Joburg Day 2026 transforms into a cultural playground with all-star line-up

This spring, experience Joburg like never before. On Saturday, 5 September 2026, 947 Joburg Day returns to Crocodile Creek Polo Club, but it’s no longer just a concert. It is a multi-sensory cultural playground where music, family, art, fashion, food, and lifestyle collide for one unforgettable day. And of course, the music line-up delivers pure headliner heat.

947 Joburg Day 2026 proudly presents:

Lordkez | Locnville | Sun-El Musician | DJ Zinhle | Will Linley | Cassper Nyovest Zee Nxumalo | Mi Casa | Kabza De Small | MÖRDA | Soweto Gospel Choir

For years, 947 has been intricately woven into the fabric of Johannesburg’s vibrant energy. Now, 947 Joburg Day is embarking on a new journey, one that will boldly paint Joburg pink, bringing fresh energy and innovation to the city’s spring celebrations.

This isn’t just about a stage; it is a world of experiences curated to celebrate Joburg’s unique culture and spirit. Every artist shines alongside interactive zones designed for families, youth, food lovers, creatives, and style enthusiasts alike. It’s more than a day out, it is the cultural event where Joburg connects, creates, and celebrates spring and togetherness.

Bring the whole crew – This is a family-first celebration

947 Joburg Day is tailor-made for the family and community spirit that defines Johannesburg. Whether you’re soaking up live music at the main stage, exploring interactive family zones, enjoying local art and street culture, or indulging in South African street food, there’s a place and pace for everyone to connect and celebrate.

“947 Joburg Day has always been part of Johannesburg’s soundtrack. This year marks the beginning of a bold new journey as we start painting Joburg pink, bringing deeper cultural experiences, immersive activations, and family-friendly fun to life. We are excited to lead Joburg into a vibrant new era of celebration, embracing everything that makes Joburg 947 and 947 Joburg”, states Primedia Broadcasting’s chief content officer, Mzo Jojwana.

Grab your ticket before they’re gone!

Tickets are available now online at ticketmaster.co.za!

General access: R550

Chill Zone: R1000 (perfect for those wanting a more relaxed, premium festival vibe) Kids (ages 3-12) R250

Be fast, because the first 2 000 tickets bought, each come with preferential parking and other awesome surprises.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 5 September 2026

Venue: Crocodile Creek Polo Club

Gates Open: 9am

Step into Joburg’s cultural playground, embrace the pink energy and make spring memories unlike any other. Don’t miss your chance to be part of 947 Joburg Day 2026 – where 947 and Joburg come together to shine, inspire and celebrate.

Stay tuned for updates and exclusive surprises on primeidaplus.com and tune in to 947 for more.



