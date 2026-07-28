Unprecedented success for 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026

The 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 has resoundingly redefined urban renewal and community unity in South Africa’s economic heartland. On Sunday, 26 July, a historic 25,000 participants came together in a transformative celebration that eclipsed all previous editions over the event’s more than 20-year history, cementing this as the largest partnered Walk the Talk ever and the most monumental social and civic initiative in recent memory.

As part of its commitment to meaningful social impact, the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 proudly supported efforts to alleviate homelessness in Johannesburg through the innovative Mi-Change voucher system. This responsible giving initiative, powered by the Zlto platform in partnership with NGOs MES and U-turn, provides essential services while fostering sustainable pathways out of homelessness.

With an unparalleled scale of organisation and impact, Walk the Talk delivered an extraordinary spectacle that will echo for years to come, setting a new benchmark for how a city can rise through collaboration, culture, and purpose.

A city transformed: The most ambitious and partner-driven Walk the Talk to date

A staggering 138 road closures were successfully managed, the most extensive in the event’s history, allowing safe passage through Johannesburg’s revitalised precincts. One hundred and sixty-two hospitality sites sold out a full five weeks before the event, highlighting extraordinary community and commercial engagement. At the start of each route, the participating walkers united in a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, elevating the shared pride of all 25,000 walkers.

More than 6,000 jobs were created through event-related services, signalling the walk’s profound economic upliftment. Security was unprecedented, with over 800 security clusters coordinated and 100 crime wardens from the Institute of Maharishi safeguarding participants, a demonstration to the commitment to a safe, accessible inner city recreational walk. Digital screens at the start and finish lines were creatively transformed to deliver dynamic and engaging visual storytelling, enhancing the experience and connecting participants more deeply to Jozi’s vibrant journey.

Twenty-four activation zones were strategically placed across all routes and the finish line engaged participants in a multisensory celebration of one united Jozi, showcasing the city’s vibrant cultural tapestry and its promise of collective resurgence.

Financial and partnership excellence

Services and supplies integral to the Walk the Talk were delivered with precision and professionalism, reflecting the thorough planning and strong ethical values that shaped the event. The partnership of three major banks and key stakeholders showcased a unified and resolute corporate commitment to Johannesburg’s revitalisation and the sustained empowerment of its communities.

A cultural summit post the walk

The event finale was a jubilant declaration of Jozi’s creative vitality, with on-stage performances by some of South Africa’s most celebrated artists including Babalwa M, Nomfundo Moh, Citizen Deep, Sam Deep, Thee Buhle, Chris Beatz, and Lebza TheVillain. This remarkable lineup provided an electrifying soundtrack to a day that was as much a cultural renaissance as a community gathering.

Keitumetse Madisha, head of events at Primedia Broadcasting, reflected on the event’s extraordinary success: “The 2026 edition of Walk the Talk was a powerful testament to the spirit of social cohesion and collective purpose that defines Johannesburg. To witness 25,000 702 Landers from all walks of life coming together, alongside numerous private and public sector organisations showing up in strong numbers to cast the spotlight on the diverse causes that they proudly support, was truly inspiring. The energy, passion, and sense of community throughout the day reminded us that when we walk together, we move mountains. This annual gathering not only celebrates our city’s rich heritage, but also ignites hope and pride that will ripple through our communities long after the walk’s final steps.”

Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting, encapsulated the spirit and magnitude of the day, “Johannesburg did not just walk, it stood as a beacon of unity, resilience, and hope. This was more than an event, it is a movement that affirms our unshakable belief in a city where every story matters, every voice counts, and together, we rise to claim the future we deserve. The resounding success of 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 is an irrefutable demonstration of what is possible when business, government, and community unite with purpose.”



